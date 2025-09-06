7 Best Refrigerator Brands, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a new refrigerator can be incredibly stressful and pretty overwhelming — especially if you're in a situation where your previous fridge has unexpectedly gone the way of the dodo, and you need a replacement ASAP. There are a lot of options out there, with a ton of features available in so many different combinations. As you can see, it can get very overwhelming really quickly. So, let's see if we can help make this whole process a little easier.

There are a lot of potential mistakes that you can make when buying a new fridge, from worrying too much about extras that you don't need to overlooking what else you'll need to do to hook up that water dispenser or ice maker. But what about brands? Are they an afterthought, or do you start by browsing through particular ones?

Not all refrigerator brands are created equal, and brand loyalty is legit. Some are definitely more highly reviewed than others, so we did some digging and put together a list of some of the brands that should be on your radar if you're looking for a new fridge. We took into account not only buyer reviews on retail sites, but in-depth comparisons of models from a variety of sources and publications, as well as customer feedback, suggestions, and experiences posted on sites like Reddit. Here are the brands that you might want to start your fridge search with.