7 Best Refrigerator Brands, According To Reviews
Buying a new refrigerator can be incredibly stressful and pretty overwhelming — especially if you're in a situation where your previous fridge has unexpectedly gone the way of the dodo, and you need a replacement ASAP. There are a lot of options out there, with a ton of features available in so many different combinations. As you can see, it can get very overwhelming really quickly. So, let's see if we can help make this whole process a little easier.
There are a lot of potential mistakes that you can make when buying a new fridge, from worrying too much about extras that you don't need to overlooking what else you'll need to do to hook up that water dispenser or ice maker. But what about brands? Are they an afterthought, or do you start by browsing through particular ones?
Not all refrigerator brands are created equal, and brand loyalty is legit. Some are definitely more highly reviewed than others, so we did some digging and put together a list of some of the brands that should be on your radar if you're looking for a new fridge. We took into account not only buyer reviews on retail sites, but in-depth comparisons of models from a variety of sources and publications, as well as customer feedback, suggestions, and experiences posted on sites like Reddit. Here are the brands that you might want to start your fridge search with.
LG
LG has been making refrigerators for a long time: It entered the game back in 1965, and since then, it's put out a ton of different fridges with options and features that homeowners back in the 1960s couldn't have dreamed of. We're talking about things like the InstaView Door-in-Door fridges that light up and let you browse while keeping the cold inside where it belongs. LG's longevity isn't an accident, and customers who review their fridges on retail sites tend to do so favorably. Some of the commonly-mentioned perks include a user-friendly design, a spacious interior, and for those who opt with a model that has a craft ice maker, they say it's a total win.
Others report loving the option for glass shelves, and doors with shelves that are wide enough for all kinds of bottles and condiments might be one of those perks you don't think about until you're loading up that fridge for the first time. Customers also love the sizes available: A small footprint with a well-designed interior maximizes space.
LG fridges get a lot of kudos from the professionals, too. In 2025, Good Housekeeping rated an LG fridge as its top overall pick, while the French-door, bottom-freezer, top-freezer, and garage-ready LG fridges ranked in top honors from The New York Times. That was echoed by This Old House and CNET, with experts lauding LG as being a long-trusted top option.
Frigidaire
Did you know that even if your fridge is still working, experts say there's still a point when you should consider replacing it? The average life span of a fridge is about 12 years, and you might find energy bills creeping up as your aging fridge struggles to keep things cold. Opt for a new Frigidaire, though, and you might agree with the scores of customers who laud these fridges (and freezers) for having easy-to-use temperature controls and a design that kept the inside of the fridge at consistent temperatures — along with EnergyStar ratings to help keep those bills down.
The price point of Frigidaire gets a lot of shout-outs, too, with reviewers saying that they find these fridges well-designed, spacious, and well worth a reasonable price point — especially considering you might be fortunate enough to find these on sale. Even professional opinions on Frigidaire tend to note that this brand leans into affordability, while still offering many of the must-have features.
The New York Times also gave Frigidaire a shout-out for its 18.3 cubic-foot top-freezer (available at Best Buy for $699.99). This garage-ready model gets points for being an affordable yet good-sized option for anyone who's short on space, but still wants something that can handle a serious amount of groceries. If price is a concern but you're worried about the possibility of sacrificing performance or missing out on some options, Frigidaire could be a great option.
Whirlpool
When we say that Whirlpool appliances have been household staples for a long time, we're not kidding. The company has been around since 1911, and today, it's still lauded for producing affordable appliance options that check all the boxes for budget-minded customers. It's not surprising that some of the most affordable fridges from Whirlpool have thousands and thousands of reviews from customers who say they were looking for a reasonably-priced fridge with a decent amount of storage space, and this does the job.
Affordability doesn't mean compromising on features, though, with plenty of reviews noting that the ice makers available in some of these models quickly become the family's favorite kitchen feature. And we get it: What's better than having a pitcher of a simple, classic lemonade in the fridge? Having some ice to pour it over. It's no secret that ice makers can be troublesome, but most report nothing but good experiences.
Whirlpool particularly shines with its small fridges, and gets some pretty consistent praise for fridges with a small footprint that still have a decent amount of storage space. That includes the counter-depth models, which can be a brilliant addition to a kitchen if you're short on space, and the highly-praised side-by-side fridges can be a great option in spaces where opening a full door blocks too much of your open area. Finally, it's worth mentioning that no brand is infallible, and Whirlpool also gets praise for making fridges you can fix, rather than discard.
Bosch
Bosch is the brand you might consider if you're looking for something a little more high-end, and there's a fascinating bit of history that goes with that. This brand has always been high-end, and when it debuted its line of electric fridges way back in 1933, it was a bit of a bumpy ride. Why? Many people couldn't afford the electricity it took to run it. It ended up being touted as the brand — and product — that would bring any kitchen into the modern era, and it still has a similar reputation.
When cons are listed, they're usually things that may or may not be a dealbreaker for you — such as the price tag. And as for offering that reputation of modernizing your fridge game, it's still doing that with features like an internal camera and remote temperature controls, drawers that can be turned into a mini wine fridge, and flexible storage options. Bosch is often named as the go-to brand for those who rely on their fridge's ice-making function as well, with impressive ice-making ability.
The design options, adjustable storage and shelving, and overall sleek styling all have customers saying that it's worth the price, while plenty of others note that the design has a consequence that you may never have considered the importance of: lighting. Many note that these fridges are brightly and completely lit, making it easy to see even inside drawers and crispers. You'll never lose those impulse-buy goodies again!
Samsung
Those of a certain age might remember that Samsung first became widely known for tech like televisions, so it sort of makes sense that the company's high-tech refrigerators have a lot of fans. And we get it: You might find yourself asking if this smart tech movement has gone too far, and do you really need a smart fridge? Admittedly, the AI Family Hub isn't for everyone, but many say they love having the option to watch the news, stream music, or follow recipes on the fridge's built-in screen. Others say it's great for keeping shared calendars, allowing everyone to add their ideas to meal plans and grocery lists, and it turns out that even the biggest cynics might find themselves embracing a smart fridge.
Good Housekeeping did, and named Samsung's 4-Door Flex French Door Smart Refrigerator (available on Amazon for $3,298) the best option for smart fridges on the market today. A selling point? The fridge knows what's in it, and can recommend meals based on what you have. Who doesn't love the option to go shopping fewer times?
But don't worry if AI isn't for you, as Samsung's other fridges have just as many high reviews — and there are plenty of options out there, from French door fridges to those with separate flex zone drawers. Beverage center features get a lot of love here, and if your family is always running out of ice or lamenting unfilled water bottles, this could be the solution to your problems.
Sub-Zero
Yes, Sub-Zero fridges come with a price tag that can range anywhere from $4,000 all the way up to $17,000. Given that there are a ton of great options out there for other fridges with a ton of features at a fraction of the price, it makes sense that anyone looking at these high-end fridges wants to know if they're worth it. Many retail sites will tout things like high-quality materials, advanced technology (such as integrated ice makers, interior air purifiers, dual compressors, or remote temperature controls), and durability as selling points, but what do customers say?
We headed to Reddit to see whether or not these fridges came with a side of buyer's remorse, and we were honestly surprised. Some were thrilled with the purchase because it had saved them money in the long run: Those air purifiers help extend the life of things like fruit and veg, and found cutting down on both food waste and shopping trips was totally worth it. Others say that zero-cost maintenance and repairs — even years after the purchase — made it worth it for them, and some say their fridge is still pristine after more than two decades of use.
They're so good that some realtors will say that installing one will increase the resale value of your house. Some Reddit users note that they've spoken with appliance professionals who say that any fridge that's 20+ years old is guaranteed to be a Sub-Zero, and that helps put that price tag into context.
GE
In 2025, Costco fans were shocked when the store was found offering what looked like a wildly expensive mini fridge. The good news is that not all appliances at Costco are so over-the-top, and just a few months prior, one Reddit user asked for opinions on a GE fridge on sale there. Customers who responded to say they'd bought the same fridge had largely good things to say: It's got plenty of storage and good lighting. One customer even noted that when they had the temperature turned down too low and a drink caddy was damaged by exploding cans, they got an immediate replacement.
GE is another company that has some serious longevity to speak to its reliability and customer base. It's been around since 1892, and in 2025, it's still getting nods from outlets like The New York Times for putting out some of the best, most reliable refrigerators of the year — particularly if you're looking for something that doesn't have smart technology. Good Housekeeping, too, loves the French door-style fridges for spaciousness, easily adjustable shelves, and durability.
There are also options for garage-ready models, and depending on where you are, it might be worth considering one even for your kitchen. Garage-ready fridges are designed to work in environments where there's an extreme temperature change, so that means they're more heavily-insulated, and a little more heavy-duty. GE's models get high praise for being spacious and extra-durable, and it's possible that's everything you want in a fridge.
Methodology
We're huge fans of being prepared for eventualities, and that includes replacing fridges. Wondering how you know when it's time to start thinking about getting a new fridge? If your food doesn't seem quite as cold as it should, you might want to start looking. In our bid to help you prepare, we did a few things to find the brands you should start looking at. Our research began with taking some of the most popular fridge brands, compiling a list of different models and options, and selecting those that had not just a few highly-reviewed models, but ones that were across-the-board favorable.
We then took into account opinions by appliance professionals as well as media like The New York Times. In order to make it onto our list, brands needed to be highly recommended by multiple outlets compiling the results of extensive testing and surveys, and finally, we headed to Reddit. At the end of the day, customer experiences are incredibly important, and we wanted to see what brands Reddit users were loyal to. They definitely did not disappoint.