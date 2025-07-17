The Telltale Food Safety Sign That You Need A New Refrigerator

Few things are more frustrating than opening your fridge to get something to eat and discovering that it's gone bad. Whether it's a bell pepper that started wrinkling up too quickly, tomatoes that got slimy, or some chicken that doesn't smell right, it can really ruin your day. You expect food to last a certain amount of time in your refrigerator, but if it seems like that timeline has shortened and food is spoiling too soon, it may be time to replace your fridge. Any refrigerator becomes less efficient with the passage of time.

Most fridges will last between 10 and 25 years before needing to be replaced. The compressor will struggle to keep the required temperature, dust will prevent it from venting warm air properly, and the door seals will loosen up and let more cold air out and warm air in. Even with regular maintenance, this will still happen. If you have an older model refrigerator, it will be even worse. It will also cost you more in energy bills. If you're noticing food takes too long to cool down or isn't cold enough, this could be the issue. And food that isn't kept at the ideal temperature can quickly spoil, becoming a safety issue and resulting in early expiration.

Poor refrigeration is the cause of massive amounts of food waste every year. According to a 2024 study published in Environmental Research Letters, global food waste amounts to 620 million metric tons per year. Much of that can be attributed to transportation and storage issues before it reaches your home, but household waste is still a big contributor. A 2019 survey by Bosch showed that the average American throws away about 103 pounds of food from their fridge each year, resulting in nearly $3,000 worth of wasted food annually.