This Fridge Brand Stands Out If You Care About Ice Output

Ice is an important component in many beverages. Not only is it key when making cocktails like a frozen margarita, but a cold glass of water with ice is simply unbeatable on a hot day. If you have a large family or use lots in general, you might find your fridge's ice maker simply can't produce enough to keep up with demand. Should this be the case, you need a refrigerator with a greater ice output, and the best brand might be Bosch.

According to a Lowe's listing for a Bosch 300 Series refrigerator, the brand claims that the product's "QuickIcePro System produces 10 lbs of freshly filtered ice per day." The ice can be accessed from the interior door, making it convenient to grab and use in any drink. But, the QuickIcePro System is also installed in other Bosch models, including the 100 Series as well as the 500 Series. The latter is more expensive, but explicitly states that its ice dispenser is large enough to dispense into oversized containers. This makes it a prime choice if you're batching cocktails or making pitchers of homemade iced tea, as you can dispense the ice straight into the serving vessel with ease.

According to Bosch, the QuickIcePro System produces ice so rapidly — think: 40 glasses a day — that you don't need to dedicate as much space to keeping a store of it around either, saving you room to stow the rest of your groceries. Again, this makes it a great choice for large families.