This Fridge Brand Stands Out If You Care About Ice Output
Ice is an important component in many beverages. Not only is it key when making cocktails like a frozen margarita, but a cold glass of water with ice is simply unbeatable on a hot day. If you have a large family or use lots in general, you might find your fridge's ice maker simply can't produce enough to keep up with demand. Should this be the case, you need a refrigerator with a greater ice output, and the best brand might be Bosch.
According to a Lowe's listing for a Bosch 300 Series refrigerator, the brand claims that the product's "QuickIcePro System produces 10 lbs of freshly filtered ice per day." The ice can be accessed from the interior door, making it convenient to grab and use in any drink. But, the QuickIcePro System is also installed in other Bosch models, including the 100 Series as well as the 500 Series. The latter is more expensive, but explicitly states that its ice dispenser is large enough to dispense into oversized containers. This makes it a prime choice if you're batching cocktails or making pitchers of homemade iced tea, as you can dispense the ice straight into the serving vessel with ease.
According to Bosch, the QuickIcePro System produces ice so rapidly — think: 40 glasses a day — that you don't need to dedicate as much space to keeping a store of it around either, saving you room to stow the rest of your groceries. Again, this makes it a great choice for large families.
What consumers are saying about Bosch refrigerators' ice production
Bosch's refrigerators have generally been praised. On the Lowe's website, Bosch's 300 Series model has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, whereas its 500 Series has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. One reviewer of the 300 Series stated that it "makes 12 lbs of ice a day," which is even more than the advertised amount. Another said that they recently replaced two different refrigerators with faulty ice makers and found the Bosch refrigerator is "outperforming the others." Lowe's customers also commented on the 500 Series' ice making performance. However, there were slightly more mixed reviews, with some claiming they had problems with the ice dispenser's performance.
Reviews for the same model of the 500 Series on Bosch's own website are similar, with most applauding how fast it makes ice, but a few did claim their units' ice machine stopped working intermittently. The 300 series seems to have fewer complaints about the ice maker specifically, earning it an even higher score of 4.5 stars – so, it may be the superior choice if reliability matters more than the extra features of the 500 model. As for the 100 Series model, most are content, with one reviewer exclaiming, "There's always plenty of ice!"
Since most customers are seemingly satisfied with their ice production, Bosch refrigerators with the QuickIcePro System are a great choice for anyone who goes through a ton of ice, daily. Just be sure to avoid these other common mistakes when buying a new refrigerator while shopping.