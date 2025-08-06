This 'Beverage Center' At Costco Is Causing Fans Serious Sticker Shock
Costco is known for its mega-sized stores and even bigger deals. With an iconic food court sprung from a single hot dog cart and plenty of fan-favorite must-have products, there are still the occasional misses from this warehouse giant. One Reddit thread dedicated specifically to Costco devotees is heating up with the news of a seemingly outrageously priced product: a $1,200 "beverage center" that fans are sizing up as a mere overpriced mini fridge.
The first picture in the post is initially obscured so that the product tag appears to read as $200. In the second picture, however, the full price tag indicates that the actual retail price is well over a thousand dollars. Though the poster identifies it as a "bar fridge," there seems to be a misunderstanding about the product and why it should fetch such a high price tag.
Per the Reddit thread, this so-called "beverage center" goes by a few different names. Some refer to it as a "wine fridge," while others consider it a "dorm fridge." Needless to say, with rising costs across the board, it's no surprise that this extravagantly priced product is debuting to a rather lukewarm reception. But, what is a "beverage center" exactly?
More than just a mini fridge?
Looking around online, the $1,200 price tag is actually on the lower end of the pricing scale for Costco's variety of beverage centers, with some climbing to heights of nearly $3,000. It's worth considering all aspects of this under-the-counter appliance to determine if its value truly matches the sky-high price. After reviewing the specs of one of the more expensive models, the Café 5.1 Cubic Feet Under Counter Smart Beverage Center in Platinum Glass, it would certainly seem as if the product is at least a step up from a classic mini-fridge.
The biggest difference between a traditional mini fridge and a beverage cooler is their intended use. A mini fridge has compartments, shelves, and storage meant for different foods, while a beverage cooler is designed specifically with beverages in mind. With a capacity to hold 14 bottles or 126 cans, there's definitely a lot to say about the Costco beverage center's storage. With a glass door in front, this could certainly be a splurge-worthy display for wine connoisseurs who wish to show off their rare vintages.
All things considered, this looks like a kitchen appliance you really don't need unless the beverages you intend to store specifically require it. While it looks nice and could be an aesthetically pleasing addition to your kitchen, it simply isn't worth it. If you really want to dress up your existing fridge, consider fridgescaping instead.