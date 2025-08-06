This 'Beverage Center' At Costco Is Causing Fans Serious Sticker Shock

Costco is known for its mega-sized stores and even bigger deals. With an iconic food court sprung from a single hot dog cart and plenty of fan-favorite must-have products, there are still the occasional misses from this warehouse giant. One Reddit thread dedicated specifically to Costco devotees is heating up with the news of a seemingly outrageously priced product: a $1,200 "beverage center" that fans are sizing up as a mere overpriced mini fridge.

The first picture in the post is initially obscured so that the product tag appears to read as $200. In the second picture, however, the full price tag indicates that the actual retail price is well over a thousand dollars. Though the poster identifies it as a "bar fridge," there seems to be a misunderstanding about the product and why it should fetch such a high price tag.

Per the Reddit thread, this so-called "beverage center" goes by a few different names. Some refer to it as a "wine fridge," while others consider it a "dorm fridge." Needless to say, with rising costs across the board, it's no surprise that this extravagantly priced product is debuting to a rather lukewarm reception. But, what is a "beverage center" exactly?