10 Coffee Brewing Methods And The History Behind Them

When did coffee brewing become so complicated? The first documentation of humans consuming this bitter bean dates back to the 10th century, though not in the way we do these days. Initially, the berries were eaten whole. Later, they were fermented, ground into a pulp, and turned into wine. By the 1400s, Muslim pilgrims had spread their enthusiasm for the energy-boosting plant across the Middle East and North Africa. When it reached the cities of Europe, it became a sensation, with coffee houses springing up in Venice, Oxford, and Vienna.

Nowadays, according to the National Coffee Association, Americans consume nearly 1.7 million tonnes of coffee every year. 66% of us drink at least one cup per day, and of those people, the average is three cups per day. There are those who are happy to stir some instant coffee into a mug of hot water before dashing to work and those who set their alarms 15 minutes early to weigh and grind recently roasted coffee beans and pour them into the waiting funnel of a Chemex.

At upscale coffee shops, you might find that you have the option to watch your barista pour hot water from a gooseneck kettle into a Hario V60, work their magic with a mystically shaped siphon, or simply plant themselves behind the hissing and steaming La Marzocco espresso machine. Some of these methods might sound like shorthand for bougie 21st-century gentrification, but many of them have extensive histories that reach far beyond the last decade in Williamsburg and East Austin.