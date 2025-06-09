Why Is Turkish Coffee Heated With Hot Sand?

If you've been lucky enough to try authentic Turkish coffee, you'll know how truly special the traditional drink is. Rich, sweet, and incredibly bold and creamy, Turkish coffee has been a staple of life in the Middle East since the 16th century. There is a huge culture surrounding coffee in Istanbul, and it's part of many social customs and rituals, like telling someone's fortune with the leftover grounds. But what makes the coffee really special is that it's brewed over hot sand, which creates its distinguished flavor.

Turkish coffee is made in a tiny, long-handled copper pot called a cezve. The cezve is filled with finely ground Arabic coffee, water, and sugar before being nestled into a layer of fine, clean sand heated in a wide pot. The sand creates a barrier between the pan and the cezve, ensuring an even heat distribution. It also allows the person making the coffee to control how close the cezve gets to the heat, and it prevents the grounds from getting stuck at the bottom (the water-to-coffee ratio also helps with that issue).

The cezve is gently moved around the sand as the coffee is brought just below a boil, allowing the flavors of the coffee to slowly be extracted from the beans without overheating. This prevents any bitterness, and it creates the signature foam and complex flavor associated with Turkish coffee. Plus, the coffee can be made very quickly using this method.