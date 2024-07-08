9 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Turkish Coffee

Coffee comes in many glorious forms, all with regional ties and historical significance. Turkish coffee, starkly different from America's favorite drip brew, was first developed in Yemen back in the days of the Ottoman Empire. It eventually made its way to Istanbul by way of Syrian traders. As the coffee traveled North, and eventually worldwide, so did its cultural, spiritual, and sometimes even mystical significance.

Contrary to popular belief, Turkish coffee doesn't refer to coffee that originates in Turkey; rather, the title serves as a designation for the unique brewing method involving finely ground coffee heated with sugar and spices in a small, uniquely-shaped copper pot called an ibrik and served without straining the grounds from the cup.

Bhavi Patel, dairy technologist and coffee writer of Banjaran Foodie, spoke with me about brewing Turkish coffee, highlighting what she believes to be the most common blunders in the brewing process. Patel and I — a Turkish coffee lover with a decade of barista experience — combined our caffeine-fueled knowledge to curate this list for those attempting to make the coffee for the first time and those who have been experimenting with brewing and just can't seem to nail it. To create a cup of coffee that can whisk you off to a quaint Bedouin café, use this list as a guide to avoid the usual mistakes that ruin a cup of this unique and storied brew.