If You're Drinking Turkish Coffee On The Go, You're Doing It Wrong

If you follow a personal morning or nighttime "ritual," then you know that a round of stretching, a hot shower, or lighting a favorite candle can go a long way toward grounding yourself spiritually. In Turkey, the seemingly everyday act of drinking a cup of coffee is revered with this level of ritualistic respect.

Other than adding sugar to the brewing grounds, the number one thing that makes Turkish coffee different from your regular go-to cup of drip is the way it's enjoyed. While a paper cup might be fine for bringing a cuppa joe along while you run errands, if you're sipping your Turkish coffee out of anything other than ceramic, you're probably doing it wrong. It's not about the ceramic material — it's about the implications of sitting down with a deliberate, unhurried cup-full. In Turkey, coffee drinking is at least as much about the actual brew as it is about hospitality and community (even though Turkey also drinks the most tea of any country in the world, but we digress).

Forget pour-over and French press. The Turkish coffee ritual is the oldest method of brewing coffee in the world. In nearby Saudi Arabia, there was a time when not providing your wife with coffee beans was recognized as a legitimate legal reason for divorce. Per the lore, in 17th-century Turkey, it wasn't uncommon for sultans to choose their wives based on who in the Ottoman court made the best cup of coffee.