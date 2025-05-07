The Golden Coffee-To-Water Ratio For The Perfect Pour-Over Every Time

Pour-over coffee is in a league entirely its own. Involving multiple steps and tools, it's a perfectionist's dream. But if you haven't yet perfected the method yourself, there is a golden coffee-to-water ratio that makes a flawless pour-over every time. When Tasting Table spoke with Jee Choe, the coffee and tea sommelier and creator of the "Oh, How Civilized Blog," she said "The 'golden ratio' is 1:18 coffee to water ratio in grams for pour-overs and drip coffee machines." Elaborating, Choe said, "So for every 1 gram of coffee, you should use 18 grams of water. If you're not using a scale, I would go with 2 tablespoons of ground coffee for every 6 ounces of water."

According to Choe, this ratio doesn't apply to espresso. "The golden ratio comes from SCA (Speciality Coffee Association) and it doesn't apply to espresso. The golden ratio is ... the SCA's recommended ratio to get a balanced brew, so it's a good starting point but feel free to adjust to your liking," said Choe. "If you like your coffee to be stronger, use less water, and to make a weaker brew, use more water."

So even though pour-over isn't the preferred method for preparing espresso, you can adjust the ratio to get something similar. While you won't recreate the signature crema (which some say to scoop out anyway), you can make a concentrated espresso shot using the pour-over method by simply adjusting the ratio of coffee to water. You can also adjust it if you simply want a stronger cup.