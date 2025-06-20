A lot goes into your daily cup of coffee. Beyond a caffeine boost, that cuppa joe can also help foodies explore their own thoughts and emotions with symbolic insights. Introducing: Turkish coffee readings. The practice traces back to the 1500s Ottoman Empire, and long before that, folks in ancient China have been reading tea leaves to glean information about the future since the Tang Dynasty (618-907 C.E.).

Turkish coffee (which is sometimes heated with hot sand) is made to be sipped and savored, a moment of pausing and slowing down. To brew it, ultra-fine grounds are steeped in hot water without being filtered out. There's also an ideal water-to-coffee ratio for brewing a knockout cup of Turkish coffee, by the way. As people sip, those coffee grounds sink to the bottom of the cup, leaving behind a sludge of leftover sediment. Tasseography (or "Fal bakma" in Turkish) is the centuries-old practice of reading those remnant grounds as a method of predicting the future.

It's a tradition steeped in mysticism, but also a fun social ritual that brings people closer together, providing an opportunity for folks to open up about their lives and personal aspirations, broaching casual small talk. In this way, tasseography is an extension of Turkish coffee's intended enjoyment — slowly, intentionally, and in good company. Alternatively, some folks use tasseography in a totally non-divination way, instead creating playful group stories based on images that seem to appear in the sediment for entertainment and social bonding.