The Microwave Placement That Used To Be Standard Is Now Considered Outdated

Installing your microwave oven over the stove used to be considered efficient and stylish. Designers hailed it as the ideal space-saving solution for small kitchens. Now, an over-the-range microwave is not only considered outdated, but it can also be unsafe. Poor ventilation and the risk of fires and spills make them more trouble than they're worth.

Just think about the potential for kitchen mishaps. Installing a microwave above eye-level so that you practically have to stand on your tip-toes to put something in or take it out? Now imagine leaning over a lit burner to try to reach something in the microwave, or pulling a hot dish of soup out over your head. It's not hard to understand why a lot of people think over-the-range microwaves are inconvenient, and why we consider it an outdated kitchen design trend you should avoid.

Cleaning your microwave is already a tedious chore; when you have to use a step stool to do it properly, you might end up putting the task off for months. It's also hard to see inside a microwave up that high, so you might not ever notice how dirty it is — which could be a blessing or a curse depending on how you look at it. All things considered, the space above your stove is not the best place to put your microwave. Thankfully, there are other places you can install it if you're trying to create more countertop space.