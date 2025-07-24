One Of The Best Spots To Hide Your Microwave Isn't In A Cabinet
We're all seeking better storage and organization options for our kitchens, aren't we? There are so many things to fit into one room in a way that's efficient and also uncluttered and stress-free. Plus, many of us are also leaning into the aesthetics of this room, thinking more about how to marry form and function to create a space that feels like us. Reorganizing your kitchen for greater convenience and a more pleasing aesthetic often requires analyzing what appliances you need where. And one of the easiest appliances to move around is your microwave. It's portable, you may not use it all that much, and microwaves are often just not designed to look as appealing as refrigerators or ovens.
We've looked at appliance storage ideas for the kitchen, as a little creativity can clear up serious counter space, and there are several smart places to put your microwave. While it might seem obvious to place it in a cabinet, your pantry is the way to go. It's a bigger space where you can easily clear off a shelf and the microwave stays hidden when not in use. You can keep it conveniently near things you might be microwaving anyway, like popcorn. And you don't have to sacrifice a cabinet you need for plates, pans, or spices. The pantry is a game-changing home for your microwave with a few safety considerations.
How to create pantry space for your microwave
When planning space in your pantry for your microwave, think about size. If you already have a microwave you want to keep, measure it and then measure a shelf in your pantry to make sure it fits. If you need a new one, first consider some of the best microwave brands and also what capacity you need. Are you heating leftovers in larger dishes, or just the odd small container of something here and there? Once you've landed on what size you need and where the microwave will live, clear off an entire shelf. You don't want anything that could even potentially pose a fire risk like paper goods, and the microwave will be giving off warm, moist air as it operates, so it's best to create some distance between it and other pantry items.
You'll of course need a power source, so you may have to have an outlet installed if you don't have one already. When the microwave is not in use, it's a good idea to fully unplug it just to be extra careful in avoiding it overheating when the pantry door is closed and you can't see it. When you are using it, keep the door open — microwaves need to vent off all that heat they're making, so you need some air flow when it's operating. With a few easy safety steps, you'll save counter and cabinet space and find a convenient, aesthetically pleasing microwave niche.