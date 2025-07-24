One Of The Best Spots To Hide Your Microwave Isn't In A Cabinet

We're all seeking better storage and organization options for our kitchens, aren't we? There are so many things to fit into one room in a way that's efficient and also uncluttered and stress-free. Plus, many of us are also leaning into the aesthetics of this room, thinking more about how to marry form and function to create a space that feels like us. Reorganizing your kitchen for greater convenience and a more pleasing aesthetic often requires analyzing what appliances you need where. And one of the easiest appliances to move around is your microwave. It's portable, you may not use it all that much, and microwaves are often just not designed to look as appealing as refrigerators or ovens.

We've looked at appliance storage ideas for the kitchen, as a little creativity can clear up serious counter space, and there are several smart places to put your microwave. While it might seem obvious to place it in a cabinet, your pantry is the way to go. It's a bigger space where you can easily clear off a shelf and the microwave stays hidden when not in use. You can keep it conveniently near things you might be microwaving anyway, like popcorn. And you don't have to sacrifice a cabinet you need for plates, pans, or spices. The pantry is a game-changing home for your microwave with a few safety considerations.