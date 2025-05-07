The Best Places To Put A Microwave In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even kiddos know that there are things you should never put in the microwave, but many grown-ups still don't know that there are places you shouldn't put the microwave itself. Of course, storing that bulky reheater directly on the kitchen countertop might be convenient, but for small kitchens and apartment-dwellers, surrendering cubic feet of precious counter space might not be possible. If you relate, we have 13 more organization hacks for optimizing kitchen countertop space to help you out.

Space-conscious foodies looking to free up counter space typically turn to two alternative locations for rehoming their microwave: Mounted over the stove, or sitting on top of the fridge. Neither of these solutions work. Range hoods play a bigger role than you might expect, and an over-the-range microwave is not a range hood. In fact, it's an antithetical blockage to necessary ventilation. Furthermore, storing a bulky microwave on top of the fridge blocks the refrigerator's airflow vents, which can impact its ability to regulate temperature and actually stay cold. Plus, the heat vents from the fridge can damage your microwave and force you to buy a replacement appliance prematurely. Depending on your height, precariously reaching upward to gingerly guide a piping-hot bowl of reheated soup out of an over-the-fridge microwave could also pose a major hazard risk. Luckily, for clean, streamlined countertops and long-term storage solutions that won't damage the appliance (or you), we've rounded up the four best places to put a microwave in your kitchen.