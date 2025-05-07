The Best Places To Put A Microwave In Your Kitchen
Even kiddos know that there are things you should never put in the microwave, but many grown-ups still don't know that there are places you shouldn't put the microwave itself. Of course, storing that bulky reheater directly on the kitchen countertop might be convenient, but for small kitchens and apartment-dwellers, surrendering cubic feet of precious counter space might not be possible. If you relate, we have 13 more organization hacks for optimizing kitchen countertop space to help you out.
Space-conscious foodies looking to free up counter space typically turn to two alternative locations for rehoming their microwave: Mounted over the stove, or sitting on top of the fridge. Neither of these solutions work. Range hoods play a bigger role than you might expect, and an over-the-range microwave is not a range hood. In fact, it's an antithetical blockage to necessary ventilation. Furthermore, storing a bulky microwave on top of the fridge blocks the refrigerator's airflow vents, which can impact its ability to regulate temperature and actually stay cold. Plus, the heat vents from the fridge can damage your microwave and force you to buy a replacement appliance prematurely. Depending on your height, precariously reaching upward to gingerly guide a piping-hot bowl of reheated soup out of an over-the-fridge microwave could also pose a major hazard risk. Luckily, for clean, streamlined countertops and long-term storage solutions that won't damage the appliance (or you), we've rounded up the four best places to put a microwave in your kitchen.
In a spare cabinet or integrated into the kitchen cabinets
Got a spare cabinet that you aren't using? Or have you been putting off that annual spring cleaning and feel confident that you could free up one cabinet's worth of kitchen clutter and forgotten gadgets (who needs three plastic avocado savers, anyway)? Simply slide your microwave into that open cabinet space and forget about it.
For the easiest installation, purchase a microwave that's small enough to fit into the existing dimensions of your cabinet. Check the appliance measurement specifications on the retailer website, or bring a measuring tape along to the appliance store. It might be necessary to remove the cabinet doors on your chosen spot in order to accommodate the microwave and its own swinging door. Happily, any raw edges can be tamed with a smooth microwave trim kit, like this one by Frigidaire. This storage solution works best for kitchens with modern or clean-contemporary design aesthetics.
Tucked into a corner appliance garage
The humble appliance garage is a three-sided structure that encloses an open space on a kitchen countertop. It slides up against the wall in the space between the countertop and cabinets (often oriented in the corner), and its front door opens from bottom to top like (you guessed it) a garage door. This handy contraption is often used to conceal toasters, stand mixers, or loaves of bread, but a decent-sized appliance garage can also totally be used to keep a microwave out of sight and positioned at easily-accessible countertop level. Simply roll back the door, and your microwave will be waiting and ready to use. This microwave placement solution works particularly well for kitchens with retro or vintage aesthetics, in which minimizing visible chrome electronic elements is ideal.
Appliance garages are available at many hardware stores, furniture stores, and from a variety of online retailers. The wooden appliance garage by Rockler, for instance, comes in a wide array of different stains and finishes to match any kitchen design scheme. Wherever you choose to install your appliance garage, just make sure it sits in front of a wall outlet so that the microwave can be plugged in without any visible electrical cords hanging out.
Below the kitchen island or coffee station
Plenty of folks conceal their dishwashers by installing them into the side of their kitchen islands ... so why not do the same with a microwave? If your island is equipped with an electrical socket, simply insert that microwave into a measured rectangular cutout, plug it in, and enjoy. A small wooden shelf can be quickly installed inside the open cavity to support the appliance's weight. Installing a brand new island for the first time? Be sure to run an electrical line to plug in your microwave. We also have a few expert-recommended tips for choosing the perfect kitchen island to suit your space if you need a little inspo.
It's worth noting that this storage solution requires some pre-planning on the front end to execute successfully, and maybe even custom cabinetry. Alternatively, if your kitchen's layout doesn't include an island, then perhaps it includes a dedicated coffee station. Maybe you've arranged a bar cart or bookshelf to flex a little at-home barista flair, equipped with your coffee machine and an aesthetic basket of Nespresso pods. If so, storing your microwave on the middle or bottom shelf of that coffee station can be an out of sight, easily accessible, safe placement for taking out hot foods without dangerous spill risks.
In the pantry
In the home kitchen, the pantry is the place where things go to be hidden. Cleaning products may fare fine when stashed in the cabinet under the sink, but when it comes to food, the pantry is the number one spot for stuffing technicolor canned goods, half-empty cereal boxes, and (surprise, surprise) your big clunky microwave. Just set that bad boy down on a shelf and open the pantry door to access your microwave any time you want to use it.
Word to the wise: Don't store any pantry foods on top of or immediately beside the appliance, which could interfere with ventilation and pose a flammability risk. Also, it likely goes without saying, but be sure to leave the pantry door open while your microwave is actively in use for optimal ventilation. With customizable height to suit all foodies, pantry placement boasts easy reachability and non-eye-sore cohesion with the rest of your kitchen-scape. This one works especially well if you happen to have a walk-in pantry.