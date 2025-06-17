13 Appliance Storage Ideas For Your Small Kitchen

If you're a fan of renovation shows on TV, you know what a designer's ideal kitchen looks like. It's often big and glossy with a large island, and above all, it has tons of storage space.

Unfortunately, that's not the world most of us live in. Storage is an issue even in regular-sized kitchens, and it's even worse for those of us who have small kitchens. It's not so bad for those cooks who rely heavily on packaged foods, or non-cooks who mostly order takeout, but for those who love to cook, space is a real constraint.

That's especially true when it comes to the small appliances that make cooking and baking so much more enjoyable. It's hard to invest in a great stand mixer, for example, when you're constantly asking yourself, "Where would I put that thing?" There are lots of creative ways to shoehorn a useful appliance or two into even the smallest kitchen, so we've rounded up a baker's dozen storage ideas for your consideration.