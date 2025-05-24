How To Buy Kitchen Cabinets At Ikea: The Ultimate Guide

First things first, you have the choice of three primary kitchen systems for your cabinets: SEKTION, ENHET, and KNOXHULT. Each varies based on the types of stock cabinets, colors, materials, and warranties.

SEKTION is the top of the line, offering an extended warranty and more flexibility when it comes to style and color. You can pick from over 140 different cabinets and a couple dozen colors, which means plenty of leeway to customize them to your specific space. It is also made with high-end materials, which is reflected in the price. For a similar size 3-drawer cabinet, it comes out to around double the cost of the ENHET line.

Meanwhile, ENHET is a solid middle of the range choice, providing a good balance between affordability and quality. It has a shorter warranty time than SEKTION, but it still provides adequate coverage at an honest price. That said, the variety of cabinets is far more limited, with less than 20 formats available and just a handful of neutral colors.

If you're looking for a super basic kitchen setup, KNOXHULT is the answer. With four base cabinets and just a couple of wall cabinets available, there is little room to personalize this system to your taste. Nevertheless, with its simple white cabinets and laminate particle board countertop, it can easily fit into most kitchen designs. If you want drawers for your base cabinets, keep in mind it only offers one narrow choice.