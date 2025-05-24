How To Buy Kitchen Cabinets At Ikea: The Ultimate Guide
IKEA has long been known for its affordable prices, minimalist Scandinavian design, and flat-packed furniture. Whether you're looking for a quick fix to furnish your apartment or enjoy the aesthetic and variety the shop offers, it's a great option for every room of your house. It's easy to blow your budget on a kitchen remodel, but thankfully, IKEA has a solid selection to keep you in check. Of course, anyone who's shopped at the massive warehouse knows that navigation can be a complicated affair.
We've put together a comprehensive guide to purchasing kitchen cabinets at IKEA, from knowing what's available to understanding how you can customize and modify the existing pieces. Whether you're looking for a classic white design or want something with a little color, IKEA has you covered. Plus, if planning the layout and choosing all of the specifications seems like a daunting task, we'll direct you toward how to set up an appointment to have all of that handled. Read on to find out everything you should know when buying kitchen cabinets at IKEA.
Pick from three kitchen systems
First things first, you have the choice of three primary kitchen systems for your cabinets: SEKTION, ENHET, and KNOXHULT. Each varies based on the types of stock cabinets, colors, materials, and warranties.
SEKTION is the top of the line, offering an extended warranty and more flexibility when it comes to style and color. You can pick from over 140 different cabinets and a couple dozen colors, which means plenty of leeway to customize them to your specific space. It is also made with high-end materials, which is reflected in the price. For a similar size 3-drawer cabinet, it comes out to around double the cost of the ENHET line.
Meanwhile, ENHET is a solid middle of the range choice, providing a good balance between affordability and quality. It has a shorter warranty time than SEKTION, but it still provides adequate coverage at an honest price. That said, the variety of cabinets is far more limited, with less than 20 formats available and just a handful of neutral colors.
If you're looking for a super basic kitchen setup, KNOXHULT is the answer. With four base cabinets and just a couple of wall cabinets available, there is little room to personalize this system to your taste. Nevertheless, with its simple white cabinets and laminate particle board countertop, it can easily fit into most kitchen designs. If you want drawers for your base cabinets, keep in mind it only offers one narrow choice.
Make sure you're measuring the right parts
If you've ever tried to fit a couch up a stairwell or into an elevator and realized it was impossible, then you know how important it is to measure everything carefully. Since IKEA cabinets come flat-packed in parts, you're unlikely to have too many issues getting them to your kitchen, but you might have a problem installing them if you didn't measure everything correctly. This is especially important if you're trying to install cabinets with a wall-to-wall look, or fitting them between pre-existing appliances or walls.
Although IKEA isn't a custom cabinet manufacturer, the company offers a lot of support to ensure customers set themselves up for success. For the premium service (at a totally affordable price), some IKEA locations offer a measuring service. This means a technician will come to your property, take all the necessary measurements, and create a kitchen plan that fits the parameters. If the service isn't available or you want to DIY, the website offers a thorough list of what and how to measure your space. There's even a video to walk you through the process, along with a kitchen planning and measurement guide PDF, and an online planner to show you what to measure.
Get help to plan the ideal layout
Measuring your space is only one component of planning which cabinets to purchase and how to organize them. Poor cabinet placement is a common kitchen design mistake you should avoid, as it makes it harder to use the space effectively. If your cabinet door is opening into your dishwasher and your utensil drawer is awkward to reach when someone's cooking, you'll soon start to hate using your kitchen. Work flow is a key aspect of proper kitchen design, and if you're starting from scratch, it's essential to consider it before selecting your cabinets.
If you're simply remodeling an existing kitchen with a solid work flow, then aim to replicate what's already there. For any other situation, IKEA offers plenty of resources to ensure you plan things right. Choose from multiple consultation options, including in-store, online, and at your home. Along with the consultation, opt for the planning service with a kitchen expert. You'll get 3D renderings of your kitchen, as well as a list of cabinets to purchase to get the desired look. The online kitchen planner is another great tool that can help you design your ideal layout.
Select the materials you want
To a certain extent, the material you choose for your cabinets will dictate the longevity and how you should care for them. Some materials suffer wear and tear from daily use and moisture more readily, whereas others can tolerate a bit more. Your choice of kitchen system will largely determine what materials your cabinets are made with.
As the priciest option, SEKTION offers a few higher quality materials. The standard cabinets are made with fiberboard (which is a combination of wood and plant fibers) and melamine. It tends to be pretty resistant to warping from humidity (but not to water damage), and is more affordable than solid wood. You can also spring for cabinets made with wood doors, with options like oak and bamboo. Additionally, SEKTION includes stainless steel cabinets for heavy-duty use, or glass doors to give your kitchen an airier look.
ENHET cabinets are primarily made with fiberboard, particle board, and plastic foil, rather than melamine. KNOXHULT cabinets are made with similar materials (mainly fiberboard, particle board, and plastic or melamine foil), and have a laminate countertop surface.
Choose from a few colors
If you're dreaming of kitchen cabinets with a customized color palette, you might have to reconsider shopping at IKEA. That said, you could have them professionally painted in the hue of your choosing, or opt for the SEKTION kitchen system that has a greater selection.
If you're ready to sacrifice some personalization, SEKTION offers a range of colors, whether you're looking for a traditional or modern aesthetic. You've got neutrals like white, shades of gray, beige, off-white, black, and wood-like brown tones. Then, there's turquoise, dark green, gray-green, and blue. Of course, if you're looking for a burgundy or bright yellow, that's not in the cards (at least not yet). A few of the basic options come in a matte or high-gloss finish, offering some variation on the standard.
Meanwhile, ENHET is more limited, offering white, gray, and an oak-like color. KNOXHULT offers no customization options, so you're stuck with white cabinets and an oak-like countertop.
Factor in your appliances
Apart from trying to design the perfect kitchen cabinet layout to store all of your cooking supplies and dishware, it's important to consider how your appliances will fit into the picture. While some items might be freestanding, if you're aiming for a cohesive block of cabinets, then you'll need to choose cabinets that can accommodate your appliances. However, you'll have to opt for SEKTION cabinets rather than ENHET or KNOXHULT, as it's the only kitchen system for built-in appliances.
Among the selection, you'll find tall cabinets that conceal your fridge and freezer, including various set-ups to fit a microwave. Also, you can easily fit your oven and extractor fan into your cabinets for a seamless look, whether it's on the ground or at eye-level. SEKTION cabinets for built-in appliances also feature the MAXIMERA soft-close drawer system, adding a sleek upgrade to your cabinetry.
If you're set on ENHET or KNOXHULT, simply make sure to properly account for appliances in the planning stage. Although they won't be built-in, there are still ways to incorporate them into a practical design.
Add special features to suit your needs
If you want to add a few upgrades to your IKEA cabinetry, the store offers some options to enhance its appeal. Most of the additional features are available for SEKTION cabinets, as this kitchen system has the most customization options.
For starters, consider incorporating soft-close drawers for a touch of luxury — especially if you have kids (or adult kids) banging around the kitchen. The SEKTION system offers some cabinets with MAXIMERA drawers, which all close quietly. Alternatively, you could simply buy the MAXIMERA drawers and choose your own doors to close them up.
Depending on the materials you choose, your cabinets will have a varying degree of moisture, heat, and scratch resistant properties. Again, SEKTION comes out on top, offering higher-end materials, including heavy-duty stainless steel. Meanwhile, doors with glass windows let you showcase beautiful dishware and trinkets, instantly adding a glam factor to your kitchen.
Double-check the warranty
Although the goal is not to need to use your warranty, it's always important to know what's covered in case you come across an issue with your kitchen cabinets. As is often the case, you get what you pay for. Make sure to keep the original purchase receipt or it could be very difficult if not impossible to make a claim.
At the top of the line, the SEKTION kitchen system offers maximum coverage, with a warranty lasting 25 years. This includes any problems related to the materials and workmanship of the cabinets, but only if they are used in domestic settings. In other words, don't set up an IKEA kitchen for your baking business and expect to be able to make any warranty claims. There are several limitations as to what's covered, and the criteria does change over time (although the warranty at the time of purchase will be honored). Components like frames, doors, hinges, shelves, deco strips, cover panels, and more are generally included.
ENHET kitchen systems are only covered for up to 10 years, with a similar scope regarding inclusions. Daily wear and tear, water or accidental damage, scratches, and faulty self-installation are not under warranty. Claims are dealt on a case-by-case basis, and can lead to a replacement or repair, depending on the issue. Finally, KNOXHULT kitchens are only covered by a two-year limited warranty, with similar restrictions to the others.
Deck out the interiors with organizational accessories
Whether you're splashing out on SEKTION cabinets or opting for a basic choice like KNOXHULT, there are plenty of ways to enhance the interior of your cabinets for maximum storage. Naturally, IKEA sells dozens of items that fit into your pantry and cabinets, starting with simple fixes like baskets and shelf inserts. These are easy to place and remove, making them great for temporary needs or for everyday use.
For your drawers, look to basic items like cutlery holders and dividers to make some sense out of all your cooking equipment. Pot lid organizers or pegboards to sort plates are a lifesaver if you're regularly rummaging through your drawers. Cooking board partitions, plate holders, and boxes add plenty of space to store your items. Meanwhile, you could install a pull out pantry to maximize the space in tall cabinets, or a corner base cabinet carousel to make use of those hard-to-reach spots. Finally, sort your trash and recycling with bins that fit into a deep pull-out drawer to keep everything out of sight.
Customize the doors and handles
Before you start opening all your IKEA boxes in search of knobs and handles, it's worth knowing these aren't included with any of the kitchen systems. While it does entail an additional purchase, it also means that you can transform your design from standard stock cabinets to a customized aesthetic. You'll get to choose from plenty of options from IKEA. Alternatively, branch out if you want to go beyond a cookie-cutter look. Consider whether you prefer knobs or handles and play around with different materials like brass and stainless steel, or colors like bronze, black, and white.
Meanwhile, you can switch up the door and drawer front styles to suit your taste. IKEA offers a variety of panel choices, including slab (totally flat), shaker panels (with a recessed center and a frame around the border), raised panels, and doors with glass windows. Each option provides a distinct look that suits different interior styles. The most minimalist kitchen design and the one that's easiest to clean is definitely the flat slab, but shaker panels are a timeless choice.
Add task and mood lighting
Choosing the right lighting is an important step when creating the ideal interior, and it's even more essential in a kitchen if you cook frequently. From a safety standpoint, you definitely don't want to be slicing up ingredients in a dimly lit space. Plus, a big part of the cooking and dining experience is visual, so you need to be able to properly see how everything is coming together as you cook. Naturally, IKEA sells tons of lighting, including ceiling and standing options, as well as smart integrated lighting.
The latter includes under-cabinet mounted lighting, which fits seamlessly into your cabinets for a streamlined look and excellent countertop light. Use strips or spotlights depending on your preference, and consider features like dimmability and motion-sensor detectors. Meanwhile, clip-on cabinet lighting allows you to move the spotlight around depending on the task. Add ceiling pendant lights and spotlights that can be directed individually for a full spectrum of aesthetic and practical lighting solutions.
Decide if you're using IKEA countertops
Kitchen cabinets are great for storage, but before you can put them to use, you need to install countertops. KNOXHULT is the only IKEA kitchen system that comes with built-in countertops, which makes it a good option if you want a quick solution that's just about ready to go. However, if you want more flexibility in your design and materials, then you'll likely choose ENHET or SEKTION cabinets. Since you're going with IKEA cabinets, the obvious solution is to use the store's countertops, unless you're repurposing old ones or have found a separate retailer.
Again, there are several options to choose from, ranging from ready-made pre-cut options made of wood and veneer, or laminate. Pick between different types of wood including oak, ash, walnut, or bamboo, as well as assorted laminate designs, mimicking marble and concrete. If you want to take it up a notch, IKEA produces custom countertops made of a glass composite. LOCKEBO countertops come in several styles to look like natural stone, and you can customize the counter edges to make them your own. The options tend to vary so keep a look out; currently, IKEA Canada manufactures custom quartz countertops under the KASKER line.
Consider whether you need help installing the cabinets
IKEA is well known for the minimalistic instructions that come with its flat-packed furniture. For many couples furnishing their first joint home, the building process can certainly test their bond. That said, some people have figured it out and effortlessly built IKEA furniture without a sweat. When it comes to kitchen cabinets, you have to build the individual parts and install them in place so that they fit together snugly. Wall-mounted cabinets require particular care, as they can cause a lot of damage if they collapse.
If you're a handy DIY person, IKEA provides step-by-step instructions in its kitchen installation and assembly guides. The company aims to have all the furniture designed so it's easy for customers to install. The guides are comprehensive and include numerous annotated diagrams. That said, you'll need a list of tools, including (but not limited to) a hammer, ladder, electric drill, electric saw, and stud finder.
If this is likely to be the only large furniture installation project you plan to attempt, it's probably not worth purchasing all the tools and learning how to use them. Instead, book the IKEA kitchen installation service for peace of mind — it's even covered by a limited warranty. The price will depend on your layout and how many cabinets you have, but you won't have to worry about misaligned doors and faulty hinges.