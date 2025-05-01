12 Popular Microwave Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The invention of the microwave revolutionised kitchens around the world, offering families an appliance which makes it simple to heat up, defrost, and even cook full meals in a speedy and efficient manner. Over the years however, the rapid evolution of technology has caused companies to continue upgrading microwaves into what they are today: a jack of all trades appliance and an absolute work horse of kitchens. As brands continue to build newer, more innovative models to satisfy the increasingly broad needs of customers, some companies have managed to create fantastic, reliable, and affordable microwave models.
Other brands, however, produce microwaves which customers consistently dislike, due to them being less durable, functional, safe, or easy to use. To help you choose the best microwave for your kitchen in terms of reliability, quality, and pricing, here is our ranking of 12 popular microwave brands from worst to best.
12. Avanti
Coming in at the lowest spot on this list is Avanti Products, a distributor of compact home appliances primarily manufacturing counter-top models suited for tight spaces. Its largest model maxes out under 12 inches tall and are less than 20 inches deep, making it popular amongst people living in smaller homes such as apartments or dorms where kitchens are tight and space is a luxury. Not only are these models made to be size considerate, but they carry a small hit to your budget as well. At the time of publication, not a single model was priced at $200 or more.
While many Avanti models are praised for having simple controls and an efficient capacity contained in a highly compact unit, some are criticized for having a lack of features and limited power. Reviewers have complained about the inability of smaller microwaves to reheat dense foods, and there are mentions of keypad functionality being subpar. This issue with reheating food highlights one of Avanti's biggest drawbacks: its microwave models are typically manufactured at lower wattages, with most models ranging from 700-900 watts.
Avanti is best for smaller kitchens, or those who don't heavily rely on their microwaves. However, since this popular microwave brand produces units with less power in comparison to competitors, it might not be the best for customers looking for higher performance, dynamic features, or advanced programming.
11. Galanz
Galanz is a Chinese home appliance manufacturer founded in 1978. Known for producing affordable microwaves with aesthetic retro designs, Galanz microwaves typically range in wattage from 700 to 1,000 watts. Models such as the multifunctional 4-in-1 ToastWave, or 0.7 cubic foot Retro, are loved for their smooth appearances and moderate functionality. In particular, the ToastWave model boasts continued heat via proprietary inverting technology, as well as a humidity sensor that can stop the microwave before your foo is overcooked.
Recently, other hybrid models from Galanz, like its 2-in-1 air fryer, have come on the market with more versatile features, reliable performance, and durability. Reviewers have reported that this model is quiet and features and automatic rotation function, which is useful for those who want to set it and forget it.
The main drawback of Galanz microwaves seems to be that they are prone to severe technical malfunctions. Reviewers commonly complained about Galanz LED control panels breaking in newer models. Other reports indicate Galanz microwaves are prone to magnetron tube defects. As the component responsible for generating heat, a defective magnetron tube results in a microwave being completely ineffective. Consumers have also been unable to receive adequate assistance with from Galanz product support teams, meaning you might be better off looking for models from other popular microwave brands.
10. Black+Decker
Beloved American home and lifestyle manufacturer Black+Decker produces a huge range of appliances, from vacuums to power tools and food processors. Black+Decker microwaves are considered as one of the most budget friendly options available on the market, with counter-top digital models like the 0.7 and 1.1 cubic feet models costing less than $150, and the over-the-range model coming in under $400.
Most customers love Black+Decker microwaves for the pre-programmed "Auto Menu" features, designed for users to conveniently perform typical microwaving tasks by pressing one button. Furthermore, Black+Decker models range in capacity, from 700 to 1,000 watts of power, though they can often be modified with 10 different power settings.
That said, online reviews display mixed feelings about the durability of Black+Decker models. When it came to the Black+Decker 900 watt standalone microwave oven, reviewers complained about the unit being excessively loud during operation, with features such as the child locks breaking. It is also hard to look past reports of Black+Decker microwaves being unable to wholly defrost food, a core feature users expect to work consistently in microwaves.
9. Farberware
Popular American kitchenware brand Farberware has been making appliances and products for over 100 years. Most renowned for its coffee percolators, Farberware is a respected manufacturer of smaller kitchen appliances, prioritizing simplistic design, ease of use, and classic features. Farberware's classic microwave is a perfect example of its commitment to these goals, with the model's 1,000 watts of power, express cooking controls, and easy to clean interior making it perfect for anyone who needs a versatile microwave.
The best performing Farberware microwave models are slight more cost prohibitive, such as the highly popular 1.6 cubic foot, which costs over $150, an increase over similarly sized models from, say, Black+Decker. However, the preset smart sensor cooking programs, including a programmable memory function, help home cooks to quickly perform the most common microwaving tasks. It's all boosted by 1,100 watts of power, a strong level for this size of unit.
Online reviews of Farberware microwaves do indicate some issues with reliable performance. For instance, reviewers have found the Farberware classic microwave to have lackluster reheating capabilities, struggling to heat meals evenly and leaving cold spots in the middle. Most concerningly, a minority of online reviewers state that 1.1 cubic foot Farberware can get concerningly hot on the exterior, and a few have even report signs of smoking.
8. KitchenAid
KitchenAid, a premium kitchen appliance manufacturer most well known for its iconic stand mixers produces higher-end countertop, over-the-range, and built in microwave models. For instance, the KMHC319E over the hood microwave offers premium features such as convection cooking and steam sensors. Additionally, KitchenAid microwaves typically have higher wattages in the range 950-1,200 watts and capacities from 1.5-2.2 cubic feet.
If you're buying a KitchenAid microwave, expect it to come with the iconic KitchenAid aesthetic and design. Furthermore, many KitchenAid microwaves are in the form of multi-function units, such as 4-in-1 models integrated with other appliances such as air fryers and convection ovens. Unfortunately, customers report that these multi-function units trade off reliable performance for increased functionality, with many of the individual features (including the microwave) being subpar when compared with standalone microwave models.
Additionally, as many KitchenAid models require installation and regular servicing, they may not suit the needs of standard microwave users. Keep in mind, KitchenAid does offer countertop models such as the KMCS324PPS with advanced features such as steam cleaning, quick start settings, and a 2.2 cubic foot capacity, but these microwaves have a higher price point compared to other brands. If you are looking for a premium microwave, KitchenAid might be your best bet. But if you're looking to prioritise both performance and affordability, you may be better off selecting a different model.
7. Cuisinart
Cuisinart is a highly respected premium kitchen appliance producer with its microwaves being in many homes and commercial kitchens alike. As one of the youngest companies to be featured in this ranking (founded in 1971), Cuisinart's small kitchen appliances like its toaster ovens are respected for having modernized, simple designs. Primarily producing countertop models, Cuisinart microwaves typically range in wattage of 700-1,000 watts with a capacity of 0.7-1.1 cubit feet.
Unfortunately, Cuisinart microwaves have received some criticism for their poor durability and lifespans. Reviews for both the Cuisinart CMW-70 and the CMW-100 indicate these models were prone to interior sparking and interior wall bubbling. On the hand, both the CMW-70 and CMW-100 microwaves do perform reheating tasks effectively, and their compact design makes them suitable for tight kitchen environments. As always, Cuisinart manages to bring fantastic styling, interior microwave lighting, and designs to the models, which when combined features like the electronic child proof locks and steam sensors makes these microwaves extremely family friendly. Finally, Cuisinart offers the most generous warranty scheme of any brand featured in this ranking, with U.S. consumers being able to return their appliances to Cuisinart or authorised resellers for up to three years after the initial purchase. A beloved kitchen appliance manufacturer, Cuisinart microwaves just need to have longer lifespans without compromising on the inclusion of innovative, user-friendly features.
6. Sharp
As the first entry for a Japanese manufacturer in this list, Sharp is mulitnational company with a long history of creating kitchen appliances. In fact, Sharp is partly to thank for this list existing, as it was the first company to mass produce microwaves and it invented many of their most iconic features such as the carousel turntable. This long history of microwave production explains why Sharp has one of the largest portfolios of microwaves in this list. Sharp microwaves range from having low to high wattages of 800-1200 watts, compact to large interiors, and simple one button controls or advanced sensor cooking technology. Examples of these diverse features can be found across models like the countertop SMC1449FS with a 1.4 cubic foot interior and the 2.2 cubic foot SMC2266KS. Sharp is proud of its user friendly designs, with the dials and buttons being smooth to operate and understand.
Unfortunately, Sharp microwaves are not as durable as other brands featured in this list, with reviewers online highlighting examples of wiring defects, internal paint flaking, rusting, or glass doors shattering. Models like the SMC1162HS and SMC1449FS help to redeem these flaws, with both of these microwaves both quietly and reliably delivering food reheating and defrosting. Sharp is a great option for customers looking for microwaves for intuitive microwave designs, and their large range of models gives you plenty of choices to meet your needs precisely.
5. LG
LG, a South Korean home appliance manufacturer, is highly respected for producing top of the line refrigerators, televisions, and dishwashers, with its microwaves being loved for their visually aesthetic designs and innovative features. For example, in LG microwaves like the LMC1575BM, expect the EasyClean interior to prevent food stains and marks, allowing you to clean it using only a damp cloth. Then, there's the Smart Inverter technology found in the highly popular 2.0 cubic foot MSER2090S countertop microwave, allowing users to control the heating of each meal. Basically, when you choose to purchase an LG microwave, expect it to heat food efficiently, through a combination of sensor cooking programs and steam sensing features. These functions amongst many others are why LG is perceived as one of the most reliable appliance brands in the U.S..
While some find the extensive programming offered by LG microwaves to be excessive, most users are pleased by the intuitive interface and report that while initially daunting, over time LG microwaves become easier to use. One of the only functionality issues identified with LG microwaves is due to their ventilation and exhaust fans, which reportedly fail to remove moisture, leading to kitchen cabinets and surrounding surfaces being damaged. This being said, LG is an innovative kitchen appliance manufacturer, and customers searching for dynamic features and inclusions should consider having one of its microwaves in their home.
4. GE
GE Appliances are a popular American manufacturer originally part of the major automotive company General Electric. However, even after being acquired in 2016, GE continues to produce kitchen appliances and homeware, with their extensive portfolio including microwaves designed for both customers on a tight budget and luxury consumers. Customers praise GE particularly for its over-the-range models like the GE JVM3160DFBB/WW/SS due to its ease of use and rapid food heating ability. Additionally, this performance extends to the microwaves defrosting capabilities, while the GE Chef Connect feature allows for compatible GE kitchen appliances (e.g. gas or electric range stove tops and microwaves) to be synchronised. This means GE appliance lovers can enjoy premium comforts such as being able to activate multiple appliances using one-touch control features.
The primary issues identified with GE microwaves relate to the reports of the microwave control panels, doors, and keypads breaking. Some models were even found to be manufactured with faulty fuses and breakers. Even considering these negative reviews, many praise GE for attempting to infuse newer technology into its classically designed microwaves. Look no further than a countertop model like the JES1109RRSS for an example of this, loved for its high-end performance and heating efficiency, especially as only a 1050 watts model. GE are a brand worth looking into if you're in the market for a high performing, easy to use model for your kitchen, especially if you are considering
3. Whirlpool
Michigan based kitchen appliance manufacturer Whirlpool is the highest American microwave brand to be ranked in this list. When it comes to affordability, you should certainly consider looking at one of Whirlpool's microwave appliances, which prioritize convenience, consistent performance, and being designed with a no frills approach. As Whirlpool microwaves are produced across wattages spanning 750-1,200 watts and interior capacities of 0.7-2.2 cubic feet, it is likely one of its units will match your needs. What really helps Whirlpool microwaves stand out from other budget microwave manufacturers is their durability and effective performance, meaning you can expect for your food to always be reheated on time while running well beyond your warranty. Popular Whirlpool microwave models include the 900 watt WMC30509AH and the 1,200 watt WMCS7024RW/RB with sensor cooking.
Most negative reviews regarding Whirlpool microwaves complained about limited features or problems with interior peeling, which were both rare and contrary to the majority of other reviews. This led many reviewers to suggest this peeling was most likely the result of people using harsh cleaning products, so if you're hoping to protect your microwave, make sure to learn the dos and don'ts of cleaning a microwave. In terms of value for money, Whirlpool microwaves are a fantastic choice for your kitchen, especially if you need a model that satisfies all your heating and defrosting needs in the most straightforward manner possible.
2. Panasonic
Founded in 1918, Panasonic is a Japanese consumer electronics conglomerate with a major presence in the kitchen appliances sector. Focused on delivering innovation and advanced across all its product lines, Panasonic's microwaves are no exception. When it comes to the outstanding performance of Panasonic microwaves such as the popular 1200 watt NN-SN65KW or the 1250 watt NN-SN966S/NN-SN97JS, it is commonly attributed to Panasonic's patented cyclonic wave inversion technology and advanced sensor cooking programs. The cyclonic wave inversion technology allows Panasonic microwaves to circulate heat more efficiently, meaning food is heated or defrosted evenly during the heating process. When paired with advanced sensor cooking technology, which means the microwave can adjust cooking times based on the heat and humidity generated by dishes inside the unit, customers receive perfectly warmed food every time.
For these reasons you will see Panasonic microwaves like the HomeChef 4-in-1 microwave NN-CD87KS model are extremely popular. Some reviewers have even went as far to state that Panasonic microwaves are the best they have ever used. Consistently outperforming other microwave brands, the only thing that stopped Panasonic from taking out the number one spot in this list is the higher than average price point of its microwave range, offering less budget friendly alternatives than other brands featured in this list.
1. Toshiba
Toshiba, the famous Japanese electronics and home appliances company, takes out the number one spot in this list for selling the best microwaves on the market. While historically Toshiba was best known for leading innovations in computer technology, its microwaves are also built on the cutting edge.
It's hard to ignore the fact Toshiba microwaves take out the top spot in so many other microwave rankings, with customers loving Toshiba for pursuing innovation without compromising on performance. By integrating smart technology like Alexa across its models, Toshiba is allowing customers to monitor and operate their microwaves using their smartphone or voice. In addition to smart technology, Toshiba loves including features such as eco-modes, preset menus, and humidity sensors to ensure users have full control over their microwave's performance.
The key reason Toshiba microwaves top this ranking is because of affordability. While Toshiba produces more expensive 4-in-1 microwave ovens, it also manufactures budget friendly stand alone units such as the outstanding MLEM34P(SS) or the EM131A5C-BS. When it comes to the core pillars of microwave functionality: speed, durability and consistent heating/performance, Toshiba passes each of these tests with flying colors and offers microwaves ranging from 800-1,500 watts. The microwave control panels are intuitive, and an overwhelming number of reviewers described positive experiences using Toshiba microwaves. Looking across the range of Toshiba microwaves and the brand's consistent performance, it's unsurprising it has taken out the number one spot of this list.
Methodology
This ranking of the worst and best brands for microwaves is based on online forums and other blogs or articles reviewing specific microwave models. When it came to ranking brands for this review, several factors were considered, but primarily the brands which ranked highest on this list manufactured safe and durable microwaves which continued to deliver fast, reliable, and even heating of food. In addition to these primary considerations, we also considered the price of models in relation to their quality, their appearance, user interface, and compactness.
Finally, we also considered other functions commonly associated with microwaves such as defrosting, but disregarded functions not typically associated with microwaves (such as air frying) unless it directly impacted the performance or price of the microwave unit. Reviews identified in this list came from product reviews on Amazon, Home Depot, or Best Buy. Additionally, reviews on social media such as Reddit were also included in this list and blogs and articles ranking microwaves were also considered.