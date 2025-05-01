12 Popular Microwave Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Coming in at the lowest spot on this list is Avanti Products, a distributor of compact home appliances primarily manufacturing counter-top models suited for tight spaces. Its largest model maxes out under 12 inches tall and are less than 20 inches deep, making it popular amongst people living in smaller homes such as apartments or dorms where kitchens are tight and space is a luxury. Not only are these models made to be size considerate, but they carry a small hit to your budget as well. At the time of publication, not a single model was priced at $200 or more.

While many Avanti models are praised for having simple controls and an efficient capacity contained in a highly compact unit, some are criticized for having a lack of features and limited power. Reviewers have complained about the inability of smaller microwaves to reheat dense foods, and there are mentions of keypad functionality being subpar. This issue with reheating food highlights one of Avanti's biggest drawbacks: its microwave models are typically manufactured at lower wattages, with most models ranging from 700-900 watts.

Avanti is best for smaller kitchens, or those who don't heavily rely on their microwaves. However, since this popular microwave brand produces units with less power in comparison to competitors, it might not be the best for customers looking for higher performance, dynamic features, or advanced programming.