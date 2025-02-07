15 Surprising Facts About Your Microwave That You Should Know

Ah, the modern microwave. These nifty devices, which were first invented in the 1940s, have been wielding the power of electromagnetic radiation to heat our food for what feels like forever. Although microwaves didn't become affordable enough for home use until the 1970s, most of us now consider them an integral cooking appliance in our kitchens.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 90% of homes in the U.S. have a microwave. They come in a range of styles and colors, from retro-fashioned looks to contemporary stainless steel designs. Yet how many of us actually understand these seemingly magical devices? It's easy to just plop your favorite frozen dinner inside, hit a few buttons, and enjoy that deliciously easy meal. But what about the machine that made it all possible?

Microwaves are a bit like that coworker you sit beside at work every day — you may think you know everything about them, but you probably don't. These under-appreciated gadgets are fascinating appliances. From tips on maximizing its full potential to capabilities you probably didn't know existed, it's time to get to know your countertop bestie a bit better.

