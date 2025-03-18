Review: The Toshiba 4-In-1 Air Fryer Microwave Oven Mostly Hits Its Mark, Except For One Miss

Microwaves are pretty essential to any functioning kitchen, but finding the right one can be a challenge with so many on the market. Various brands boast a plethora of microwaves, from countertop models to over-the-range, convection, grill, even drawer ones. Also, long gone are the days of a microwave being a mere microwave and nothing more — many options on the market offer multiple functions, making for a sort of all-in-one appliance that fits tidily on your counter.

Enter the Toshiba 4-in-1 Air Fryer Microwave Oven, an unassuming appliance that certainly just looks like any old microwave on the surface. As its name suggests, however, the Toshiba 4-in-1 has four main functions to it: a microwave function, an air fryer function, a convection function, and a combination microwave-convection function. I tried out this appliance in my very own kitchen, testing all of the functions to see if they work and if they work well. After setting up the microwave, I cooked various foods to specifically test each function, paying attention to the overall functionality of the appliance and how easy it was to use.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.