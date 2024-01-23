Conventional Oven Vs Convection: Is One Better For Baking Cookies?

Baking cookies is something of a science. Small changes can have an outsized impact on how your cookies turn out and determining whether a conventional or convection oven is best is just one of many choices you'll have to make. Just so we're on the same page, convection ovens have a fan that circulates the air inside the oven as the cookies are baking. This is compared to a conventional oven, which does not circulate the air. Both types are perfectly capable of baking cookies, but is one better than the other? It depends on your baking style and what's important to you.

Convection is going to be better at making sure the cookies bake evenly, reducing or even eliminating the need to rotate your cookies relative to the heating element. The fan in a convection oven creates a drier environment which is good for browning. They also heat up faster and may cut down on how long the cookies need to bake. The main drawback of a convection oven is that you'll need to remember to adjust your oven temperature from the recipe since most directions are written with conventional ovens in mind.

And, because the cookies will bake faster, you'll need to make sure you're keeping an eye on them so they don't overcook. Conventional ovens are arguably simpler since you can follow the directions as they are written, though you will want to rotate your cookies halfway through since these ovens create pockets of heat which can lead to cookies that aren't uniformly baked. If you think you'll remember to adjust your convection oven when you use it, it's usually the better choice.