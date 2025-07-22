This Overlooked Step Could Make Your Kitchen Appliances Last Longer

Kitchen appliances are so important that choosing them is actually the first step you should take when remodeling your kitchen. They are what powers your kitchen, allowing you to cook, bake, and clean. They're often prominently displayed, so their aesthetics matter in the overall look of your kitchen, and because they're so essential and often on the larger side, they need to be designed around. They're also no small expense. Because they're both vital and pricey, we want to let you in on a secret for saving money on kitchen appliances: Make them last longer. You don't want to have to replace them for a long time. While a lot of that hinges on the appliance and its brand, and therefore shopping requires research, there is one key thing you can do to make sure you're not shelling out more money on replacements in a few years: Fully read the instruction manual.

It's actually the first thing you should do when welcoming new kitchen appliances into your home. It sounds so simple and so obvious, and yet it's a step so many of us breeze through or skip entirely. Not taking a moment to truly process the proper care methods for each individual item — because they do vary — is one of the biggest mistakes we make when buying appliances. We miss information like exactly how to clean our oven, or precisely how much the dishwasher can fit before it's overloaded. Knowing and following these steps extends the life of any appliance.