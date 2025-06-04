The Smartest Way To Save Money On Pricey Kitchen Appliances

The saying might be quality over quantity, but whoever coined this phrase evidently wasn't furnishing a kitchen. It's hard to pick pricey appliances. Do you want high-quality goods? Or do you cut some corners, choosing the dreaded quantity over quality? Generally speaking, investing in the best appliances you can afford is smart. For instance, Martha Stewart says that ovens are always worth the splurge. But of course, limitless spending isn't always realistic. Luckily, there's a money-saving trick for these scenarios: Purchase appliance bundles from the same brand.

Whether you're renovating a kitchen or have suffered the untimely deaths of multiple appliances, there's a silver lining. Buying these items isn't just expensive for you, it's lucrative for suppliers. It sounds one-sided, doesn't it? Yet, it actually gives you leverage power.

Always inquire about bundling packages and deals at local stores; offering multi-buy discounts or manufacturer rebates is standard practice. You either save immediately or enjoy a rebate refund (often up to $500 off). Refrigerators, microwaves, ovens, and even laundry machines are commonly thrown into these deals. Watch out for holiday advertisements but don't be afraid to ask in quieter times; stores usually have wiggle room for negotiations behind the scenes. Bundle-buying is one of the best ways to save money on kitchen appliances — give it a try.