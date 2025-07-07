The Crucial Step To Take Before Welcoming New Appliances Into Your Kitchen

Buying new appliances for your kitchen can be exciting. Whether you're upgrading or replacing something broken, new appliances liven up a kitchen. But before you welcome these devices into your space, you need to precisely measure the area in which they will be situated before committing. Failing to do so is one of the worst mistakes you can make when getting new appliances.

Measuring isn't usually a concern for small appliances, like blenders, toasters, and air fryers. It begins to matter with countertop microwaves, depending on where and how they're placed. With major appliances like a dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator, your measurements need to be precise. Appliance sizes can vary greatly, but they can also be off by only a few centimeters. Even a small difference can mean your new fridge won't fit in the same spot as your old one.

This may seem obvious, but sometimes an unexpected detail throws you off. The new fridge might be the right height and width, but if the depth is off, it could stick out a few extra inches. A dishwasher, even a centimeter or two off, might no longer fit under the countertop.

You also need to consider if there's space for doors to open properly. If you went from a single door refrigerator to a French door refrigerator, is there room for that other door to open? Dishwashers and ovens have doors that open out. Make sure you account for that space as well. If the door opens right into your kitchen island or cabinetry and you have no space to work around it, that could be very inconvenient.