You Should Look Beyond Name Brands When Shopping For Kitchen Appliances. Here's Why

What many home cooks don't know is that you don't have to buy the most expensive name-brand small appliances to get the functionality that you need. Yes, Kitchen Aid mixers are known to last for years, but there are other stand mixers on the market that are very durable and cost a fraction of the price.

If you long for a stand mixer but can't stand the idea of spending hundreds on a KitchenAid model, you're in good company. While it is the most popular kitchen appliance brand in the U.S., plenty of us want to fill our kitchen with all the best gadgets and small appliances but can't stomach the thought of emptying our wallets to get it done. If you want to save money on kitchen appliances, you're in the right place. If you're not going to use it every day — instead only making the occasional bread dough or cake batter — consider a Cuisinart or even the Beautiful brand stand mixer by Drew Barrymore. Both of these stand mixers have great reviews, plenty of power, and a much lower price point.

Blenders are another small kitchen appliance that doesn't require top-of-the-line prices to get the job done. Do you really need a Vitamix? If you're just blending smoothies and protein shakes, then the answer is a resounding no. Instead, opt for a less expensive but still powerful Ninja. An added bonus is that some models, like the Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender, include a food processor bowl attachment with its own blades, and it's still less expensive than a Vitamix.