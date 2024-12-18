The 13 Best Ice Makers, According To Online Reviews

A countertop ice maker might seem like a luxury item. But once you pick one up, you'll likely find yourself using it more than expected — and for a lot more than just an evening of cocktails. The trick to better blended drinks is the ice, after all, so if you're the type that gravitates toward frozen drinks when stopping at your favorite coffee shop? You'll love a frozen funky monkey banana mocha espresso made at home. You can even use ice to water plants, help set lipstick and nail polish, remove wrinkles from clothes, and clean and freshen your garbage disposal. Who would've thought?

Advertisement

Of course, if you find yourself wanting an ice maker now, you may be wondering which one to get. There are a surprising number of options out there, and they're not all the same. With that in mind, we researched some of the best, highest-rated, and most popular ice maker options on the market in 2024 to assist you in your search.

After learning what reviewers had to say about various models, we compiled this handy reference guide to help you choose the ice maker that's right for you. So the next time life gives you lemons, you'll be ready to make a frosty glass of your own classic lemonade with the press of a button.