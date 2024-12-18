The 13 Best Ice Makers, According To Online Reviews
A countertop ice maker might seem like a luxury item. But once you pick one up, you'll likely find yourself using it more than expected — and for a lot more than just an evening of cocktails. The trick to better blended drinks is the ice, after all, so if you're the type that gravitates toward frozen drinks when stopping at your favorite coffee shop? You'll love a frozen funky monkey banana mocha espresso made at home. You can even use ice to water plants, help set lipstick and nail polish, remove wrinkles from clothes, and clean and freshen your garbage disposal. Who would've thought?
Of course, if you find yourself wanting an ice maker now, you may be wondering which one to get. There are a surprising number of options out there, and they're not all the same. With that in mind, we researched some of the best, highest-rated, and most popular ice maker options on the market in 2024 to assist you in your search.
After learning what reviewers had to say about various models, we compiled this handy reference guide to help you choose the ice maker that's right for you. So the next time life gives you lemons, you'll be ready to make a frosty glass of your own classic lemonade with the press of a button.
EUHOMY Ice Makers
EUHOMY has several highly-rated ice makers available, so we chose to spotlight several of them. First, there's EUHOMY's more affordable Countertop Bullet Ice Maker. Boasting settings for two different sizes of bullet-shaped ice cubes, it can produce about 26 pounds of ice per day, and takes between six and 12 minutes to turn out the first nine cubes.
Interestingly, the most current model is an upgraded version of a similar machine that had thousands of highly-rated reviews from customers — all features which it shares with its successor. This includes a sturdy construction, making it an excellent option for anyone who's looking for something truly portable. Add in an automatic cleaning cycle that only takes about 15 minutes, a relatively small footprint, and simple interface, and it's a total win.
For those who want something a little larger, there's also EUHOMY's Nugget Countertop Ice Maker. Though it's more expensive than its Bullet Ice Maker, this appliance is capable of producing 34 pounds of nugget-shaped ice cubes in a single day. The downside to this one (which isn't really a downside) is that each individual cycle takes about 13 minutes to complete. Even still, it has thousands of positive reviews, many of which laud it as an absolute workhorse ice maker that's durable, quiet, easy to clean, and fast.
Ecozy Portable Countertop Ice Maker
If you're a fan of summertime picnics and backyard barbecues, you're probably familiar with the crucial food safety rule that's a must-follow for warm weather festivities: The necessity of keeping food at the proper temperature to prevent bacterial growth (and potential food poisoning). Storing salads and veggies on ice is key, and here's where customers say the ecozy Portable Countertop Ice Maker really shines.
With a six minute cycle that produces nine bullet-shaped ice cubes at a time, it provides a consistent supply of ice that'll guarantee your favorite creamy dill potato salad stays fresh (and doesn't leave anyone with a serious case of regret). Another thing that makes this a great, all-purpose ice maker is the ability to toggle between ice sizes. It makes smaller cubes that are perfect for keeping foods cold, as well as larger cubes that will take longer to melt in a drink.
Additionally, there's an automatic shut-off that pauses the process when it's full of ice, meaning you can run it without watching it during those times you have other things to do. If you're hosting a game of horseshoes in the backyard, then, it'll make sure your ice is ready and waiting when the game's over.
Silonn Ice Makers
Silonn advertises itself as the top selling ice maker brand in the U.S., and there's a good reason for that: It puts out a quality product that customers seem to love. Now, there are actually a pair of Silonn ice makers we'd like to talk about, starting with one of the company's more affordable options.
The Silonn Countertop Bullet Ice Maker (pictured above on the left) comes with a carry handle, removable ice basket, and scoop. More than that, as of this writing, it bears the "Amazon's Choice" label, as well. This appliance earns kudos from customers for the ability to make 26 pounds of ice per day, while it's smaller overall size makes it well-suited for offices, RVs, and dorm rooms.
If size isn't a concern and you're looking for something a little larger, Silonn also offers a Nugget Countertop Ice Maker (pictured above on the right). This option can make 33 pounds of ice per day, and comes with an ice basket that holds 1.76 pounds of ice at a time. Customers are pleased with this ice maker because of its sleek, attractive design (which fits in any kitchen), large viewing window, easy-to-use interface, and even easier self-cleaning mode.
COWSAR Ice Maker
Do you love to come home to a chill, quiet house, and just relax a bit at the end of the day? Maybe kick back with a classic gin and tonic? If so, you're going to need ice for that cocktail, and here's where the countertop COWSAR Ice Maker comes in. Now, there's a reason why we suggested this particular model if you look forward to peace at the end of your day: it's very, very quiet. In fact, it's rated as clocking in at a mere 42 decibels when it's running; to put that into context, 40 decibels is the noise level you might expect from a quiet library.
In addition, ice makers don't get much more straightforward than this COWSAR model. You only need to add water, turn it on, and you'll have bullet ice in six minutes. And while the 1.2-liter water tank means it's a little on the petite side compared to other ice makers, that might be precisely what you're looking for. Even if the appliance's smaller size means you'll need to keep an eye on it while it runs, reviews suggest it's ideal for anyone looking for an easily portable ice maker — one that can be used in the kitchen, taken out to the garage, onto the back porch, or up and down stairs.
Antarctic Star Nugget Ice Maker
There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who love to chew on ice, and those who hate it when people chew on ice. If you're the former, there's a good chance you might be a fan of chewable ice, which is the softer, air-filled variety of ice made popular by Sonic. Of course, one of the great things about our 21st-century world is that ice makers are available that allow you to make this type of ice from the comfort of your own home, including Antarctic Star's Nugget Ice Maker.
Like many other ice makers, this one is capable of turning out a respectable 34 pounds of ice each day. However, it stands apart from many other models in that it puts out the same kind of light, air-filled ice that fills your Sonic drinks. Although customers note this particular make and model is louder than some of other options, it gets some serious kudos for being easy to use, easy to clean, and having a surprisingly compact footprint — especially when compared to the amount of ice it's capable of producing.
AGLUCKY Ice Maker
At the time of this writing, the AGLUCKY Ice Maker for countertops has a nearly 25,000 total reviews — meaning its 4.3 (out of 5) star rating is pretty good overall. Unsurprisingly, many reviews have a number of positive things to say about the appliance, lauding the machine as being well worth the investment. Although some customers noted they were leery about buying an affordably-priced ice maker, they did the math, and decided it would pay for itself in a matter of months upon use.
There are a handful of features that come standard with this one that we can all get behind, including an ultra-quiet cooling system, and large vents and fans that help cut down on energy consumption. There's also a toggle option that allows you to switch between two different sizes of bullet ice. It's designed to have a small footprint, too, and even customers who say they picked up this machine in a pinch when their fridge's ice maker stopped working say it was absolutely worth the purchase.
ZAFRO Nugget Ice Maker
Cocktail connoisseurs know it's not just about the ingredients — and the ice you use makes a huge difference in how a particular cocktail turns out. If you love a classic mint julep, for instance, you can take it to the next level by packing your glass full of soft, chewable pellet ice. Sounds like a win, right? We think so. With that in mind, customers have said in reviews of ZAFRO's Nugget Ice Maker that it's essentially perfect for churning out chewable nugget ice.
Although this option is on the pricier side, it might be worth the cost. It's capable of making slightly more ice per day than most other models, churning out a respectable 35.5 pounds in 24 hours. The first cycle takes just seven minutes, and comes with a sleek, streamlined look. Since it also features a large viewing window, it's precisely the sort of ice maker that anyone would be happy to have sitting on their home bar. We particularly like the option for a color that's described as "Upgraded Deep Black." In fact, with many customers noting if you're looking for something classy, this is your ice maker.
Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker
When it comes time to shop for appliances, there are some brand names that stand out for longevity, familiarity, and consistency. Frigidaire is one of those brand names, and it's no wonder: It invented the idea of home refrigeration, putting out its inaugural model way back in 1918. Today, Frigidaire has branched out into all different kinds of appliances, and according to thousands of reviews from satisfied customers, it's also behind a reliable and easy-to-use ice maker.
Customers laud the Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker for a few reasons. This includes the fact that it has a much larger water reservoir than many other models. It can hold 2.3 quarts of water, which makes it perfect if you're planning on letting it run to make a batch of ice to transfer to the freezer. Anyone looking for a heavy-duty workhorse of an ice maker might consider this one, as it's designed to weather everyday use. It can produce 26 pounds of ice per day, and comes in stainless steel, as well as black, red, and copper if you prefer.
Free Village Ice Makers
If you're looking for an affordable ice maker that isn't fancy, per se, but still has all the basic features you're looking for, customers say the Free Village Countertop Ice Maker (above on the left) is a legitimate contender. This ice maker makes bullet ice, takes about six minutes per cycle, and has a larger water capacity than many other models.
Now, some might be turned away from the fact this appliance is capable of holding a ½ gallon of water at once — especially if you're working with limited counter space. However, reviews suggest it's well-designed and efficiently-sized for what it's capable of, so you shouldn't need to worry.
It's also worth mentioning that Free Village has a highly-rated Countertop Pebble Ice Maker, too, which churns out the soft, chewable ice that's ideally suited for an easy Moscow mule. Keep in mind this option is definitely on the pricier side, but it also has a much larger capacity, and can make 35 pounds of ice per day (as opposed to the other Free Village ice maker's 26.5 pounds). Customers who have taken the plunge with this one say that it's easy to operate and reliable, so if you're looking for a soft ice option, this might be your best bet.
Magic Chef Portable Countertop Ice Maker
The Magic Chef Portable Countertop Ice Maker hasn't just earned thousands of reviews on Amazon and the approval of countless customers; it's also been featured on other roundups highlighting the best available ice makers. Of course, this brand has the benefit of more than a century of experience, tracing its roots back to the 1870s, with the Magic Chef name going back to 1929. Consequently, there's been plenty of time for the company to get things right, which it seems to have done with this countertop ice maker.
Customers generally describe this portable countertop ice maker as a no-frills appliance that has everything you want in an ice maker. It has a stainless steel finish that's easy to clean, a compact design, and a cycle that produces ice in about seven minutes. This machine is a favorite of customers who appreciate the straightforward, easy-to-understand control panels and small size. Furthermore, some customers said they upgraded to this model after getting rid of their previous Magic Chef ice maker ... which had given them years and years of flawless service.
Igloo Automatic Ice Maker
Igloo is another big name that seemingly everyone knows. After all, the brand's products have been keeping our foods cool for a long, long time. It makes sense, then, that Igloo offers an automatic ice maker that's not only affordable, but has thousands of positive reviews from customers who're happy with their purchase.
The Igloo Automatic Ice Maker is a compact, highly efficient appliance that has two different settings for two different sizes of ice cubes. More than that, this ice maker is available for purchase in a variety of colors, including aqua, red, and Coca-Cola-themed. We appreciate these options, and customers reviewing this particular model do, too. After all, if you're going to have an ice maker sitting on your counter, you want something that looks nice in addition to working flawlessly.
Another plus (as far as customers are concerned) is the automatic shut-off that's triggered when either the ice basket is full, or the unit is out of water. Add in the fact that it's easy to clean, has straightforward controls, and an LED panel, and it's clear why this brand often gets a shout-out in round-ups of the best all-purpose ice makers available.
Berlinzo Premium Clear Ice Ball Maker
If you love kicking back at the end of the day with a glass of bourbon whiskey, you know the type of ice you add to that bourbon matters. Large ice will chill your drink and only water it down slightly, which is exactly what you want. Now, there are certainly silicon molds out there for consumers, like these Froz Ice Ball Makers. But once you start consistently using larger ice cubes, you might be surprised to find they're great in everything from soda to iced coffee — and that's where Berlinzo's Premium Clear Ice Ball Maker comes in.
To be clear, this incredibly neat ice maker churns out round, 2.4-inch ice spheres ... but it's not the same type of ice maker as the other models we've discussed. For one thing, there's no need to plug this one in. You simply fill the storage box with water, insert the molds, and freeze. If that sounds too good to be true, it isn't.
Customers love this system, as expected, particularly the incredibly clear, long-lasting ice it produces. Additionally, it doesn't appear to have any of the off flavors you might get with some other ice molds. In other words, this just might be the perfect gift for the bourbon lover in your life.
GoveeLife Smart Ice Maker
On the opposite end of the no-frills ice maker spectrum is GoveeLife Smart Ice Maker. After all, this appliance can be synced with both Alexa and Google Assistant to create a voice-activated ice maker — and yes: It can talk back to you, sending alerts when water is low, or the ice is filled. Appealing tech aspects aside, this ice maker is also praised for having three different cube sizes, plus a 2-liter water storage tank that's capable of producing 26 pounds of ice each day.
Customers who've sprung for this option report it works extremely well. Plus, we get it. If you can program a machine to have ice ready for your coffee in the morning or for your evening cocktail, that's just the kind of modern convenience we can get behind. This also gets points for its sleek design, RGB ambient lighting, and large viewing window. Quite frankly, if you're getting an ice maker, why not get one that's the ultimate in convenience?
Methodology
In order to find some of the best ice makers on the market today — and trust us when we say there is a surprisingly large number of available options as of December 2024 — we went right to the customers. We scoured countless reviews for scores of different ice makers to determine which appliances earned consistently high praise across the board. After considering factors like durability, efficiency, noise, versatility, and a compact design that delivered, we narrowed down a list of highly-recommended products to these 13 best ice makers.