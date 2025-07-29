This Dishwasher Feature Could Save You Thousands In Water Damage

The average dishwasher lifespan is about 12 years, but some models show signs of wear and tear, like leaking hoses or drums, long before that — especially if you neglect key maintenance tasks like cleaning the filter and spray arms. Even a minor water leak can cause major damage, especially if it isn't caught quickly. If you're shopping for a new dishwasher, choosing a model with a leak detection system can save you the stress and financial burden of water damage clean-up.

Some newer dishwasher models have cool features that can reduce your risk of leaks and costly water damage. Some G.E. dishwashers come with a Floor Protect pan that fits below the unit and catches leaks to prevent damage to your floor. Other models have a more advanced system, Floor Protect with Alert. The pan used in these models has an innovative moisture sensor that triggers an alert on the appliance's control screen or display.

Whirlpool also offers dishwashers with built-in leak detection systems. Some models contain a flow meter that detects higher than normal water volumes. This triggers an error alert and automatically turns on the dishwasher's drain so that it won't overflow or spring a leak. Bosch dishwashers have a 24/7 Overflow Protection System that closes the appliance's water inlet if it senses that the water volume in the tub is too high. And some models also have 24/7 AquaStop or AquaStop Plus sensors that close the inlet, activate the drain pump, and have additional hose protection.