This Dishwasher Feature Could Save You Thousands In Water Damage
The average dishwasher lifespan is about 12 years, but some models show signs of wear and tear, like leaking hoses or drums, long before that — especially if you neglect key maintenance tasks like cleaning the filter and spray arms. Even a minor water leak can cause major damage, especially if it isn't caught quickly. If you're shopping for a new dishwasher, choosing a model with a leak detection system can save you the stress and financial burden of water damage clean-up.
Some newer dishwasher models have cool features that can reduce your risk of leaks and costly water damage. Some G.E. dishwashers come with a Floor Protect pan that fits below the unit and catches leaks to prevent damage to your floor. Other models have a more advanced system, Floor Protect with Alert. The pan used in these models has an innovative moisture sensor that triggers an alert on the appliance's control screen or display.
Whirlpool also offers dishwashers with built-in leak detection systems. Some models contain a flow meter that detects higher than normal water volumes. This triggers an error alert and automatically turns on the dishwasher's drain so that it won't overflow or spring a leak. Bosch dishwashers have a 24/7 Overflow Protection System that closes the appliance's water inlet if it senses that the water volume in the tub is too high. And some models also have 24/7 AquaStop or AquaStop Plus sensors that close the inlet, activate the drain pump, and have additional hose protection.
Other helpful dishwasher features to look for when shopping
Before you start hitting holiday appliance sales in search of a new dishwasher, there are some other features you should add to your must-have list. The best dishwasher brands offer energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and child-safe features that can save you money and prevent safety hazards and accidents. Some smart kitchen appliances, including dishwashers, can send alerts to your phone if they detect a leak, error, or other problem with the machine. You can even see data about your usage, which can help you use the device more efficiently.
One of the most important dishwasher features to look at is its Energy Star rating. Energy Star certified dishwashers meet very strict standards for energy efficiency imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or the U.S. Department of Energy. Energy-efficient kitchen appliances use less energy but still perform as well, or better, than other models. You should also look for dishwashers that have intelligent sensors that adjust the cleaning cycle and water usage automatically based on the size of the load or how dirty the dishes are.
Another helpful feature to look for is customizable cycle settings, like the half-load option, which can save water and energy if you want to run the dishwasher but don't have a full load. Some dishwasher brands also have an eco-mode setting that optimizes cycle times and water levels for maximum energy and water savings.