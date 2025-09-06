How To Choose Kitchen Cabinet Colors That Pair Well With Quartz Countertops
After browsing kitchen countertop materials, you settled on the perfect countertop material for your kitchen. Before selecting the backsplash option that will complement the quartz countertops you've chosen, you find yourself browsing paint swatches for your cabinets. Renovating your kitchen can understandably seem like a daunting challenge, but with the right inspiration, you'll have a space you'll feel proud to walk into and even more confident to show to your friends.
With quartz countertops brightening up the space, you'll already have a compass to help choose colors for your cabinets. Unless you have a bold idea in mind, opting for complementary colors can keep decisions simple and aesthetics timeless. While a wild color paired with an equally strong cabinetry design can test boundaries of design, neutral color pairings can reliably offer a pleasing environment that complements your home's design. Some of the undertones you notice in your quartz countertops can be carried through the designs of your cabinet areas, and you can find inspiration in the veining found in the quartz surfaces. Before finalizing any purchasing decisions, play with sample pieces to mix and match textures and colors. While some homeowners may want to pair dark quartz countertops with lighter-colors cabinets, others may opt for lighter pieces for their space.
Building a cohesive kitchen design
In addition to selecting the color of the cabinets, the design of the cabinets can complement quartz countertops. Flat-panel cabinets might be best suited for kitchens in which sleek designs are prioritized, as smooth cabinets offer the kind of minimalist appearance that is ideal for clean kitchen spaces. For a cozier ambiance, beadboard cabinets bring warm texture to homes decorated with cottage or farmhouse styles and can look great with softer-colored quartz installations. The clean lines found in shaker cabinets can elevate quartz countertops, as lighter colors play well with marble quartz to offer a timeless, versatile design that casts light throughout spaces.
Darker color cabinets ooze regal modernity, and matte finishes can be the understated touch your kitchen calls for. Inset cabinets can also pair well with quarter countertops, as the doors are flush against the frame and require the kind of detailing that must be custom made — while quietly whispering luxury. Additionally, two-toned cabinets visually build energy in kitchens, and when matched with quartz countertops, can contribute to interesting spaces created with lighter cabinetry choices and stronger cabinet colors. Once the color and style of the cabinets are decided upon, finishing cabinet surfaces with high-gloss hues can bring even more brightness into kitchen areas, as light sources will bounce off both the quartz countertops and the cabinets and result in a space that is equal parts shimmering and inviting.