How To Choose Kitchen Cabinet Colors That Pair Well With Quartz Countertops

After browsing kitchen countertop materials, you settled on the perfect countertop material for your kitchen. Before selecting the backsplash option that will complement the quartz countertops you've chosen, you find yourself browsing paint swatches for your cabinets. Renovating your kitchen can understandably seem like a daunting challenge, but with the right inspiration, you'll have a space you'll feel proud to walk into and even more confident to show to your friends.

With quartz countertops brightening up the space, you'll already have a compass to help choose colors for your cabinets. Unless you have a bold idea in mind, opting for complementary colors can keep decisions simple and aesthetics timeless. While a wild color paired with an equally strong cabinetry design can test boundaries of design, neutral color pairings can reliably offer a pleasing environment that complements your home's design. Some of the undertones you notice in your quartz countertops can be carried through the designs of your cabinet areas, and you can find inspiration in the veining found in the quartz surfaces. Before finalizing any purchasing decisions, play with sample pieces to mix and match textures and colors. While some homeowners may want to pair dark quartz countertops with lighter-colors cabinets, others may opt for lighter pieces for their space.