The Backsplash Option That'll Complement Your Quartz Countertops Beautifully

You've deliberated over whether to place a granite or quartz countertop in your home and considered Ina Garten's preferences when choosing materials. Finally, with a pretty quartz countertop in place, you're ready to start browsing backsplash materials to enhance your kitchen area. Whether you're renovating on a budget or have found yourself with additional funds to shell out, we consulted Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of award-winning Arsight Studio, an interior design firm located in New York, for advice.

"Simple ceramic or stone tiles in a coordinating or slightly contrasting tone work best," he shares as guidance for owners of quartz countertops. "Matte finishes offer a soft contrast to quartz's polish with subtle veining and texture to add interest, but without competing." Quartz countertops are made with ground quartz, one of the hardest materials you can find, making the surface lasting and durable. Though these pieces don't come cheap, the countertops are resistant to heat and stains. Plus, quartz countertops can be purchased in a range of colors and patterns, so you can choose backsplash tiles that will best complement your surface of choice.