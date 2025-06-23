The Backsplash Option That'll Complement Your Quartz Countertops Beautifully
You've deliberated over whether to place a granite or quartz countertop in your home and considered Ina Garten's preferences when choosing materials. Finally, with a pretty quartz countertop in place, you're ready to start browsing backsplash materials to enhance your kitchen area. Whether you're renovating on a budget or have found yourself with additional funds to shell out, we consulted Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of award-winning Arsight Studio, an interior design firm located in New York, for advice.
"Simple ceramic or stone tiles in a coordinating or slightly contrasting tone work best," he shares as guidance for owners of quartz countertops. "Matte finishes offer a soft contrast to quartz's polish with subtle veining and texture to add interest, but without competing." Quartz countertops are made with ground quartz, one of the hardest materials you can find, making the surface lasting and durable. Though these pieces don't come cheap, the countertops are resistant to heat and stains. Plus, quartz countertops can be purchased in a range of colors and patterns, so you can choose backsplash tiles that will best complement your surface of choice.
Matching materials with personal preferences
If you're not sure whether ceramic or stone tiles will work for your project, consider your budget and intended use for the area. Stone can be beautiful, but it will take a larger chunk out of your wallet than ceramic tiles for materials, labor, and installation fees involved with placement. Stone tiles can be a bit more difficult to clean when compared to a quick wipe down of ceramic tiles, but the durable pieces can stand up to the wear and tear common in kitchen spaces.
Depending on the aesthetic in your kitchen, you may opt for a color scheme that is more difficult to find in stone pieces, so ceramic tiles may provide the kind of design options you need to enhance the design of your planned kitchen renovation. Ceramic tiles may not offer the same natural look as stone, and grout lines may require added attention for deep cleaning, but a budget-friendly option may be exactly what you need to bring your home project to the finish line.