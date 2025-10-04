12 Timeless Kitchen Cabinet Colors That Will Never Go Out Of Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If it feels like time for a kitchen refresh, repainting the cabinets can be the single most impactful design choice you make. For a high-traffic space such as the kitchen, you should make it your goal to choose a cabinet color that is stylish, timeless, and makes being in your kitchen a daily source of joy.

Classic doesn't have to mean boring. Ditch the overdone "millennial gray" cabinet trend and breathe new life into your kitchen by incorporating some color into your cabinets. While you can always update the cabinet hardware, kitchen appliances, and wallpaper, you want to paint your cabinets a color that can be a backdrop for all of your design whims. Perhaps that means a clean, modern aesthetic or it could be more of a bold, bright, and spunky vibe. Whether you're attracted to unexpected colors that pack your kitchen with personality or a more classic, crowd-pleasing hue that is HGTV-star approved, this guide is here to inspire so that your kitchen cabinets never go out of style.