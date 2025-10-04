12 Timeless Kitchen Cabinet Colors That Will Never Go Out Of Style
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If it feels like time for a kitchen refresh, repainting the cabinets can be the single most impactful design choice you make. For a high-traffic space such as the kitchen, you should make it your goal to choose a cabinet color that is stylish, timeless, and makes being in your kitchen a daily source of joy.
Classic doesn't have to mean boring. Ditch the overdone "millennial gray" cabinet trend and breathe new life into your kitchen by incorporating some color into your cabinets. While you can always update the cabinet hardware, kitchen appliances, and wallpaper, you want to paint your cabinets a color that can be a backdrop for all of your design whims. Perhaps that means a clean, modern aesthetic or it could be more of a bold, bright, and spunky vibe. Whether you're attracted to unexpected colors that pack your kitchen with personality or a more classic, crowd-pleasing hue that is HGTV-star approved, this guide is here to inspire so that your kitchen cabinets never go out of style.
Matte black
This one may seem intimidating, but matte black cabinets can be stunning and elegant in the kitchen, especially with floor to ceiling cabinets. Large blankets of matte black in a space could make it feel smaller depending on the layout, but with some strategic under-cabinet lighting and pops of silver or gold decor can counteract that and create a cozy effect.
Sage green
Sage green is a soothing color that elicits a bright and refreshed vibe perfect for a kitchen. It's a fun neutral that pairs well with natural wood and brings charming rustic vibes to a cottage-style or farmhouse kitchen. It's a great color to pair with white quartz countertops, gold cabinet hardware, and lots of houseplants.
Butter yellow
Butter yellow may not be everyone's first thought when painting their cabinets, but it brings a unique sense of whimsy to the kitchen. Similar to sage green, butter yellow cabinets have a country farmhouse vibe, and this pastel hue looks best when kept bright and breezy with white accents. A grounding dash of dark natural wood in the ceiling beams or black and white checkered linoleum floors for a '60s feel would elevate the entire design even further.
Dusty rose
This is one of the more unique and uncommon kitchen cabinet colors on the list, but it's a classy choice that is sure to impress guests. The key to keeping a pink shade timeless and not gaudy is to go for a tone that is muted and neutral like this dusty rose. It looks great with all shades of wood as well as black and other neutrals. Adding a deep maroon or eggplant accent wall or tile backsplash would give an even more unique look and create some depth.
Sky blue
Sky blue is a beautiful choice for kitchen cabinets, bringing a clean and airy sense to a kitchen's design, and it looks particularly good with white walls and other accents. For a little extra personality, pops of other pastels like yellow, pink, and lavender can be pleasing to the eye. Keep in mind that this color does best in a kitchen with lots of natural lighting as it can skew a bit gray if it's too dim.
Navy blue
Navy blue is elegant and modern, much like a matte black. Surround navy blue kitchen cabinets with light wood, white, and metallic design elements to add a refined touch, and don't be afraid of pops of color. Jewel tones are particularly flattering to a navy blue backdrop, go ahead and reach for teal, maroon, orange, and mustard yellow when shopping for décor to match your new cabinets.
Warm beige
A warm-toned beige is one of the best kitchen cabinet colors to pair with granite countertops. It may seem like a boring choice, but it can bring a beautiful and effortless glow to your kitchen. It fits into virtually any color scheme, making it a truly timeless cabinet color. Natural wood and stone look fantastic with this warm neutral hue, but it suits a modern black and silver kitchen design nicely, too.
White
We can't talk kitchen cabinet colors that never go out of style without mentioning white, but we don't want you to use that as an excuse to keep things simple. Instead, let white kitchen cabinets serve as a solid base so that you can go crazy with the rest of your kitchen design. Patterned tile flooring, chunky glass cabinet hardware, funky lighting, and more all pop against a plain white background.
Plum purple
Plum purple may seem a little out there when it comes to kitchen cabinet colors, but lest we forget purple is the color of royalty and is therefore more than deserving of a place in your kitchen. This is a color that does best with a little added brightness, so white walls, metallics, and lots of natural lighting are key to making this color work in your space.
Burgundy
A rich red hue like burgundy isn't going to suit every kitchen, but it's gorgeous when done correctly. Use this shade sparingly as cloaking your entire kitchen in this deep red could lean on the tacky side of things. However, burgundy cabinets with either light beige or white walls and counters can be really classic and appealing in a timeless way.
Chartreuse
Another color that should be used sparingly and intentionally, chartreuse is perhaps the most unique color on this entire list. If chartreuse kitchen cabinets speak to you, make sure they aren't the only bold design choice you make. A color as bright and in-your-face as chartreuse needs some equally busy elements to balance it out. Think checkered flooring, patterned wallpaper, and other bright pops of color. For some neutrals to break up this unusual, vibrant green, try silver, gray, and light wood.
Periwinkle
Periwinkle is another bold choice that can refresh a dull kitchen. Washing your cabinets in this light blue with purple undertones can be an excellent complement to stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white tile, and natural wood — all common design elements in many kitchens. This makes periwinkle a great choice if you're looking to bring a whole new look to your kitchen without having to do a full remodel.