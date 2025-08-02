The Kitchen Cabinet Color Trend That Made Sense In 2015 But Now Feels Totally Overdone

If you bought a home or remodeled your kitchen from 2010 to 2020, chances are, there's some gray in there. Pantone named Ultimate Gray (17-5104) as its color of the year for 2021, and in 2020, 20 of Sherwin Williams' 50 most popular paint colors were gray tones. In the kitchen, gray cabinets are clean, sleek, modern, and simple. But did millennials take it too far? Arguably, yes.

2000s home owners began color-drenching homes in all gray, with the result that jokes about "millennial gray" are now all over TikTok in 2025. This consumer shift toward the zero-cool emptiness of mod-urban neutrality was perhaps a reactionary antidote to the neon hues of the 1980s and the ultra-saturated primary colors of the '90s. Still, that's not to say that neutrals aren't sophisticated and timeless; they totally are. But to illustrate the nuanced difference, Benjamin Moore named Paris Rain 1501 — a warmer neutral tone — one of its most popular interior shades for 2025. If you're looking to liven up your kitchen while keeping your gray cabinets, we've got a few ideas. It doesn't take a full kitchen renovation to warm up the color temperature.

One of the chief sins of the "millennial gray" kitchen is its monochrome palate. If your countertops are also gray, and your floors are gray tile or gray-toned hardwood, replacing either of these elements will immediately make a difference. Warm it up with dark walnut planks, multi-toned clay tiles, or a textural bamboo mat.