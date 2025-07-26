Before You Remodel Your Kitchen, Nicole Curtis Suggests This Easy Upgrade
As the host of "Rehab Addict," Nicole Curtis restores historic homes for a living, but she also believes in preserving the look of more modern spaces. Before you fully remodel your kitchen, the home renovation expert urges you to try adding new accessories to the room. As she explains to Remodelaholic, a few simple upgrades can make it feel so fresh, you might not want a remodel after all.
The HGTV star's advice falls in line with a crucial tip to keep your kitchen renovation affordable: Change parts of the room instead of its entire format. For example, Curtis recommends using curtains, mirrors, and even hanging prints to transform the walls, especially if you're not the biggest fan of the color. Some lovely kitchen window treatment ideas to elevate your cooking space include charming tiered curtains and stylish bamboo blinds. To get more funky, seek out bold retro prints like florals, plaids, and bright stripes. See if you can find kitchen towels and table runners that match your new linens — your space will look so put-together.
Meanwhile, a nice mirror is one of the many ways to make a dark kitchen feel brighter, while a large, framed print of family photos or artwork adds instant interest to the decor. Both of these accessories can also hide holes, stains, and other flaws on the walls, no repainting required. These are just a few ideas — Curtis' approach can cover so many different additions.
More ways to spruce up your kitchen without a full remodel
Nicole Curtis says you don't have to paint classic wooden kitchen cabinets to transform them. For a no-paint trick that instantly makes dull cabinets look brighter, give them a thorough polish. This might be something you haven't done since you moved in, and you'll be pleased with how much nicer the whole kitchen looks. Other easy ways to give cabinets a snazzier feel include swapping out the handles or front doors only, replacing them with fresh new hardware.
For another high-impact yet fairly low-effort accessory, try installing a backsplash behind the sink or stove. These panels revitalize your walls while protecting them from food stains and water damage. You can choose from many different materials to match your new curtains and other decorations, including varnished wood for bohemian vibes, marble for a minimalist look, and colorful tiles to break up a neutral color scheme.
Lastly, adding extra lights makes for an instant kitchen refresh. For one idea, layer lighting gives kitchens an elegant look with almost no effort by using a variety of fixtures in different areas. Your light sources don't have to be expensive lamps or chandeliers — try removable LEDs or string lights to add a simple yet unconventional touch. We imagine Curtis would approve of these easy upgrades that don't involve tearing up the whole room.