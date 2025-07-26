Before You Remodel Your Kitchen, Nicole Curtis Suggests This Easy Upgrade

As the host of "Rehab Addict," Nicole Curtis restores historic homes for a living, but she also believes in preserving the look of more modern spaces. Before you fully remodel your kitchen, the home renovation expert urges you to try adding new accessories to the room. As she explains to Remodelaholic, a few simple upgrades can make it feel so fresh, you might not want a remodel after all.

The HGTV star's advice falls in line with a crucial tip to keep your kitchen renovation affordable: Change parts of the room instead of its entire format. For example, Curtis recommends using curtains, mirrors, and even hanging prints to transform the walls, especially if you're not the biggest fan of the color. Some lovely kitchen window treatment ideas to elevate your cooking space include charming tiered curtains and stylish bamboo blinds. To get more funky, seek out bold retro prints like florals, plaids, and bright stripes. See if you can find kitchen towels and table runners that match your new linens — your space will look so put-together.

Meanwhile, a nice mirror is one of the many ways to make a dark kitchen feel brighter, while a large, framed print of family photos or artwork adds instant interest to the decor. Both of these accessories can also hide holes, stains, and other flaws on the walls, no repainting required. These are just a few ideas — Curtis' approach can cover so many different additions.