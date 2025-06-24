The No-Paint Trick That Instantly Makes Dull Cabinets Look Brighter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be honest: The state of your cabinets can make or break the look of your kitchen. Every appliance could be state of the art, but if your cabinets are dirty or dull-looking, your guests are going to notice, and you will too! Luckily, there's a quick and affordable trick to bring them back to life and make you excited to enter your kitchen again. Assuming you have wood cabinets, you should polish them every so often to keep them looking fresh. If you don't have wood cabinets, a once-over with a cleaning cloth, a wet sponge, or a mixture of baking soda and vinegar will degrease your cabinets and have them looking spic and span.

Polishing your wooden kitchen cabinets every once in a while is a no-brainer. You spend so much time touching them, likely with dirty hands, so of course they're going to get grimy. But the doors and frames of cabinets are often overlooked when cleaning the kitchen, so taking some time to polish them will not only make them look great but will also make your whole kitchen cleaner and more, well, polished-looking. But what's the best way to go about polishing your cabinets?