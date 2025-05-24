11 Best Ways To Use Microfiber Cloths In The Kitchen
When it comes to cleaning your house, and especially the kitchen, it can be difficult to know which products to use. Our TV screens are constantly bombarded with adverts for the latest cleaning spray that will make your life so much easier, but many people are wary of using strong chemicals in an area where food is prepared. Fortunately, there is a knight in shining armor, ready to spring into action and tackle all the jobs you hate — and you may already have one in your kitchen cupboard.
Microfiber cloths are made from synthetic material, often polyester and polyamide, and are made of literally millions of microscopic fibers that are much smaller than a human hair. This feature is the reason that these cloths are so competent when it comes to cleaning — the tiny hairs are able to pick up a massive amount of dirt, grease, dust, liquids, or bacteria due to their large surface area.
The best part is that, for general cleaning tasks, microfiber cloths only need water as an accomplice. This means you can keep your kitchen free of strong chemicals for the daily tasks and save them for the deep cleans. From cleaning the stovetop without scratching it to polishing the silverware, there are so many ways to put microfiber cloths to great use in the kitchen.
Eco-friendly replacement for paper towels
A roll of paper towels is such an essential item in the kitchen, coming to the rescue whenever an errant glass of milk is toppled or soup spatters from the pot as it cooks. If you like to use eco-friendly options, however, you may feel a pang of guilt every time you throw a used piece in the trash. Fortunately, there is an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels that is just as good — dare I say better? — and is totally reusable, in the form of a microfiber cloth.
The great thing about microfiber cloths is they absorb the spill really well, rather than just pushing it around the countertop. Microfiber cloths can absorb up to seven to eight times their own weight in water, meaning that even the biggest spills can be taken care of. Their high absorbency also means less chance of streaking on the countertop, something your paper towel is unlikely to manage. The best part comes after the liquids have been cleared up. Instead of throwing an expensive pile of paper in the bin, you can simply toss your cloth in the washing machine. With its unique quick-drying ability, the microfiber cloth will be washed and dried in time for your next liquid disaster.
Keeping stovetops scratch-free
Cleaning a stovetop covered in grease can be one of the most disheartening tasks in the kitchen, but the reward of seeing a spotless surface gleaming back at you can make it worth the effort. If your stovetop is stainless steel or glass, however, getting it to that stage without scratching the surface can be tricky, and using the wrong cleaning implement could lead to disaster. A safer option is to use a microfiber cloth, which can clean your stove thoroughly without leaving behind scratchy evidence of how hard you have worked. The millions of tiny fibers in the cloths can lift dirt and grease gently from the surface, and they lift the particles off much more easily than many other cleaners, meaning the task may take less time than usual — always a win.
By cleaning first with simply water and the microfiber cloth, then adding in soapy water to loosen the grease, the job should be easier than it usually is, and with even better results. A dry microfiber cloth can then be used to polish the stove, absorbing any liquid that is left behind and creating a satisfyingly shiny surface.
Avoiding streaks when cleaning windows
Cleaning windows isn't the worst housework task, as it doesn't have anywhere near the gross factor of unblocking the drains or cleaning the toilet. But taking a step back from your freshly washed window to see streaks right across it can be quite a kick in the teeth. Luckily, getting streak-free windows doesn't have to be a frustrating task if you call on your trusty microfiber cloths for help. The key to having windows that look steak-free — even when the sun hits them at that annoying angle that usually shows all the fingerprints — is to use two microfiber cloths instead of one. With the first, soak it with water, then wring it out and use it to remove all the built-up grime and dust from the window. Then, follow this with a dry microfiber cloth, running it in straight lines across the window until the glass looks polished and streak-free.
The reason microfiber cloths are so great for windows is the high absorbency, which doesn't just push the water around, as previously mentioned, it actually removes it without leaving any fibers behind. Once you've perfected your kitchen windows, you can then move on to the oven door and any other glass fronts in your kitchen.
Keeping faucets sparkling
The faucet is one of the underrated workhorses of the kitchen, and you probably couldn't count how many times you rely on it throughout the day. With the whole family using it for glasses of water, rinsing dishes, and filling up kettles, it is no wonder that it has one or two fingerprints and watermarks on the surface by the end of the day. Restoring its shine shouldn't be a chore, as with the help of a microfiber cloth, you'll be able to see your face in it in no time.
Microfiber cloths are stainless steel's best friend, since the tiny fibers are able to cling to particles of water and grime and absorb them, preventing them from streaking across the surface, which can happen with some other materials. You can wipe the faucet initially with a wet microfiber cloth to remove any dirt, then polish it with a bone-dry cloth to create that gleaming show-home look we all strive for. If you keep a microfiber cloth near the sink and get into the habit of regularly wiping the faucet, it will be so easy to keep it sparkling throughout the day.
Polishing glassware
Whenever you are in a fancy restaurant, you may notice the staff polishing glassware as they set tables up and holding it up to the light to admire its sparkling brilliance. But try the same thing in your own kitchen, and you may be slightly disappointed. Cleaning glassware usually ends up with unsightly water marks or streaks where they shouldn't be — unless, of course, you use a microfiber cloth. The millions of tiny fibers in the cloths are experts at removing any remaining dirt or grease from the glass and drying residual water off all at once. In addition, they leave no lint behind, as this can spoil a spotless glass even after the streaks are gone.
If drying your glassware with regular dish cloths has frustrated you for long enough, switching to microfiber is an option you need to consider. The next time you have guests coming 'round and want to impress them, polish your glassware with a microfiber cloth and watch as they marvel at the impressive luster coming from your dinner table.
Dusting the baseboards
Getting down on your hands and knees to properly clean the baseboards is a job we tend to put off for as long as possible — if you can't see it from where you're standing, it probably isn't that dirty, right? But once you finally give in and grab a dusting cloth, it would be nice to be able to get the job done quickly and easily, which can definitely be achieved with a microfiber cloth. The best tactic for your baseboards is to use one wet and one dry microfiber cloth.
The kickplates in the kitchen, for example, can get pretty grimy, so a wet cloth will allow you to remove all of that dirt first. You can then use the dry one to dry the boards and pick up dust at the same time. The static in the microfiber cloth means that dust particles will be attracted to it, meaning no pesky dust fragments will be left behind.
If the reason you keep putting off dusting the baseboards is a lack of mobility, you can put the microfiber cloth to use without straining your back. Invest in a microfiber mop with a telescopic handle, like this option from Mr.Siga, which will allow you to clean into difficult corners and along the baseboards without needing to bend down.
Replacing sponges for washing dishes
We all know that using disposable sponges is not the most environmentally friendly way to wash the dishes and the rest of the kitchen, but they are so convenient, it's hard to give them up and try an alternative. The problem with sponges, though, other than the plastic waste, is that they are not particularly hygienic the way most of us use them. Sponges harbor all sorts of bacteria while they sit soaking wet in the sink, and most of us don't chuck them out until they are looking seriously worse for wear, which is far too late.
Microfiber cloths make an excellent replacement for traditional sponges, and if you throw them in the washing machine at the end of each day, you can rest safe in the knowledge that you are washing dishes with a clean cloth every morning. With millions of fibers in each cloth, the dirt and grime from your plates and glasses will be removed easily, and you don't need to worry about delicate glasses or non-stick pans becoming scratched.
So, remove sponges from your shopping list and add a pack of microfiber cloths instead. They will save you money, improve the cleanliness of your dishes, and save on plastic waste all in one go.
Wiping down the fridge shelves
If you're dealing with a spillage on your refrigerator shelves, reach for a microfiber cloth to make the task an easier one. Microfiber cloths have up to 10 times the surface area of a regular cotton cloth, meaning they can pick up much more in one go and there will be less time spent cleaning by you. Once you have absorbed all of the spillage, you should rinse the cloth out or grab a fresh one and use it to clean your fridge while you are there.
A wet microfiber cloth will lift all of the grime from your fridge shelves without much effort from you, and the tiny fibers can remove bacteria from the shelves, too — meaning you won't need to clean your fridge with potentially toxic sprays as often. If you have glass refrigerator shelves, grab a dry microfiber once you are finished cleaning and watch as the shelves sparkle without streaks as you wipe the cloth over the surface. No more dreading peering into the back of the fridge in case of finding something lurking there — with a couple of microfiber cloths in hand, you'll be done in no time.
Polishing silverware
If you are throwing a dinner party or have a few special guests coming 'round that you want to impress, having water spots on your silverware is a big no-no. Whether you wash your cutlery by hand or in the dishwasher, they can still often be left with marks — which, on an ordinary day probably don't bother you, but for a special occasion, it's worth taking the time to remove them. Luckily, a microfiber cloth can get rid of water spots and any other residual grease in a few seconds.
This is one of many times when you can use vinegar for cleaning in the kitchen. Add a little to water, dip the silverware one at a time into the solution, then wipe them dry with a microfiber cloth. The silverware will be gleaming and streak-free, ready to sit on the table and dazzle your guests. Even if you aren't planning on entertaining, you can use this trick every few months to freshen up your cutlery drawer and give your silverware a breath of new life.
Cleaning the washing machine
Now, while it can be a convenient hack to save on space, not everyone keeps a washing machine in the kitchen — but for the purposes of this article, let's pretend you do. A bit like keeping the oven clean, staying on top of washing machine maintenance is a job that is much easier to do if you clean it every time you use it. But sometimes, it just feels like there aren't enough minutes in the day to be scrubbing the doors to appliances that are supposed to do the cleaning. With a microfiber cloth nearby, however, you can make dreading washing this machine a chore of the past.
If it has been a while since you cleaned the washing machine, start by pouring a little vinegar directly in the drum, then running a hot cycle. After the cleaning cycle has finished, spray the rubber door seal with a vinegar solution, leave it to sit for a few minutes, then wipe it thoroughly with a clean microfiber cloth. This area of the machine, also known as the gasket, can harbor all sorts of gunk and bacteria if it is not cleaned regularly, and the tiny fibers will help to clear out as much as possible.
Once you have got your washing machine back to an acceptable level of cleanliness, you should use the microfiber cloth daily to keep it that way. After every cycle, dry the drum with a cloth, then wipe inside the gasket to remove any residual water and lint that has shed from the clothes. Since this is a potentially dirty task, chuck the microfiber cloth in the laundry each time and use a fresh one the next day.
Removing pesky fingerprints from cabinet doors
What is it about cabinet doors that seem to be a magnet for fingerprints? Even if no one has been near them since you last cleaned them, there always seems to be a smudge or two lurking there somewhere. Instead of using toxic sprays or throw-away cloths that don't really solve the problem, try using a microfiber cloth instead.
If you have a large microfiber cloth, fold it a few times, then dampen one surface. This will allow you to wipe and dry without switching cloths. Run the cloth over the cabinet door, and watch as it takes greasy fingerprints with it. Spend a moment cleaning the handles, too, as they are often hiding a fair bit of gunk. Turn the cloth over to the dry side, wipe away any residual water, and let the fibers work their magic as they polish your doors with a streak-free finish.