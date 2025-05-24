11 Best Ways To Use Microfiber Cloths In The Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to cleaning your house, and especially the kitchen, it can be difficult to know which products to use. Our TV screens are constantly bombarded with adverts for the latest cleaning spray that will make your life so much easier, but many people are wary of using strong chemicals in an area where food is prepared. Fortunately, there is a knight in shining armor, ready to spring into action and tackle all the jobs you hate — and you may already have one in your kitchen cupboard.

Microfiber cloths are made from synthetic material, often polyester and polyamide, and are made of literally millions of microscopic fibers that are much smaller than a human hair. This feature is the reason that these cloths are so competent when it comes to cleaning — the tiny hairs are able to pick up a massive amount of dirt, grease, dust, liquids, or bacteria due to their large surface area.

The best part is that, for general cleaning tasks, microfiber cloths only need water as an accomplice. This means you can keep your kitchen free of strong chemicals for the daily tasks and save them for the deep cleans. From cleaning the stovetop without scratching it to polishing the silverware, there are so many ways to put microfiber cloths to great use in the kitchen.