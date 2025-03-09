12 Do's And Don'ts Of Cleaning Your Fridge

Keeping your kitchen clean and smelling good can be a time-consuming task. Not only do you have to load the dishwasher every single day, but you also have to wipe down appliances, clean out your pantry every once in a while, and make sure the sink is always sparkling clean (or as close as you can get to sparkling clean, at least). But perhaps one of the most-hated kitchen cleaning tasks to exist is the dreaded fridge clean. Your refrigerator can be a sticky, messy place if you don't clean it on the regular, which can lead to spoiled food, nasty odors, and even hygiene issues. And whether you make all your meals at home or just use your fridge intermittently, those are issues that you'll want to avoid if possible.

Therefore, if you want the cleanest possible kitchen, you have to commit to a regular fridge cleaning schedule. Sure, it's not the most pleasant task in the world, but once you've figured out how to do it well and efficiently, it'll become a less daunting task. We've compiled a list of both do's and don'ts you should keep in mind when you're cleaning your fridge. By remembering to take certain steps and avoiding some big fridge-cleaning mistakes, your fridge will be as fresh and clean as it was on the day you got it.