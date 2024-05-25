The Part Of Your Refrigerator You Might Be Forgetting To Clean

Cleaning the refrigerator is a task that's easy to overlook until we're faced with bad smells or dirty shelves. But did you know that one commonly neglected spot in your fridge could be the reason your water tastes funny? Even if you're a pro at routinely deep cleaning your fridge like Marie Kondo, there's one part of it you might be forgetting: the water dispenser.

You should aim to clean the dispenser every three to six months, though you may need to more often if you have hard water. Hard water contains a higher concentration of minerals such as calcium and magnesium, which can build up in your dispenser over time. Mineral buildup causes your water to taste off, and it can harm the fridge itself, reducing its efficiency and lifespan. It can also lead to bacterial and mold growth, which may contaminate your water and ice.

If you experience lower water pressure or if the ice or water starts smelling or tasting off, then it's definitely time to clean the water dispenser. Your water filter should be replaced twice per year, so getting into the habit of cleaning the dispenser at that time can help you remember to do it regularly.