Make Stainless Steel Appliances Sparkle With This Cleaning Hack
Brand new stainless steel appliances look amazing, but once a messy toddler has spread his chubby fingers over their gleaming surfaces, the smudges they leave behind are hard to love. Luckily, you can make them sparkle again with a cleaning hack that uses two pantry staples: olive oil and vinegar.
To make this chemical-free cleaner, combine equal parts of olive oil and vinegar in a spray bottle and give it a good shake to incorporate. Then spritz the exterior of your dishwasher, fridge, or microwave with this solution and use a microfiber cloth to rub it onto the surface to dislodge and remove grime. Continue to buff and you should find that any unsightly marks are eliminated, leaving behind an appliance that's streak-free and gleaming.
Why does this work? Vinegar is naturally acidic, which means it dissolves dirt and gets rid of greasy deposits. Plus, it has natural antimicrobial properties that kill off pathogens and make it hard for bacteria to thrive. While this acidic condiment has a sour smell, vinegar can actually help to remove lingering odors from the kitchen too (the sour smell eventually goes away once it evaporates). Combining vinegar with olive oil is a baller move because the oil leaves a light coating on the surface of stainless steel — after the vinegar has done its thing — that protects it from moisture and marks. It's a sealant that doesn't clean the appliance but restores its appearance so it looks almost as good as new.
Why use natural ingredients to clean stainless steel?
Stainless steel cleaning products are available at the grocery store but they're costly and packed with chemicals like synthetic fragrances. Natural ingredients can often do the same job with none of the hidden nasties or overpowering scents. Moreover, mixing your own cleaning solution is cheaper than spending a fortune on fancy products (vinegar is affordable and you don't have to use your best extra virgin olive oil to clean your stainless steel; a regular bottle of the stuff will do a grand job).
However, if you have a store-bought cleaner that needs to be used up, we'd advise that you buff in a little olive oil after you've cleaned your dishwasher, kettle, or mixer first to leave a protective film on the surface. If they feel greasy to the touch, simply use a clean cloth to rub the oil in a bit more to achieve the polished, smudge-free look of a freshly purchased appliance. Baby oil can be just as effective as olive oil, but bear in mind that it will contain a fragrance.
Want to move on to degreasing your kitchen cabinets with pantry staples too? All you need to do is sub the oil for a dash of water and mix it into some baking soda to make a paste before incorporating an equal amount of vinegar. Other vinegar cleaning hacks are perfect for dislodging rust from cast iron skillets, brightening up glassware, and degreasing ovens.