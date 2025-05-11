Make Stainless Steel Appliances Sparkle With This Cleaning Hack

Brand new stainless steel appliances look amazing, but once a messy toddler has spread his chubby fingers over their gleaming surfaces, the smudges they leave behind are hard to love. Luckily, you can make them sparkle again with a cleaning hack that uses two pantry staples: olive oil and vinegar.

To make this chemical-free cleaner, combine equal parts of olive oil and vinegar in a spray bottle and give it a good shake to incorporate. Then spritz the exterior of your dishwasher, fridge, or microwave with this solution and use a microfiber cloth to rub it onto the surface to dislodge and remove grime. Continue to buff and you should find that any unsightly marks are eliminated, leaving behind an appliance that's streak-free and gleaming.

Why does this work? Vinegar is naturally acidic, which means it dissolves dirt and gets rid of greasy deposits. Plus, it has natural antimicrobial properties that kill off pathogens and make it hard for bacteria to thrive. While this acidic condiment has a sour smell, vinegar can actually help to remove lingering odors from the kitchen too (the sour smell eventually goes away once it evaporates). Combining vinegar with olive oil is a baller move because the oil leaves a light coating on the surface of stainless steel — after the vinegar has done its thing — that protects it from moisture and marks. It's a sealant that doesn't clean the appliance but restores its appearance so it looks almost as good as new.