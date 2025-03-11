2 Pantry Ingredients That Will Degrease Your Kitchen Cabinets
Although it can be harder to spot grease on kitchen cabinets, they can get splattered with almost as much gunk as an oven or stovetop over time. It's important to give them some attention every so often, especially since they probably don't get as much focus during your usual cleanup routine.
One of the easiest ways to degrease kitchen cabinets — or just about anything — is to make a solution with vinegar and baking soda. Distilled white vinegar is a cleaning hero due to its mild acidity and antimicrobial properties. Containing about 5% acetic acid, it's extremely effective at breaking down stubborn stains. When baking soda is added to vinegar, a bubbly reaction occurs that further lifts and physically breaks up dirt. You can easily clean your whole kitchen using baking soda combined with vinegar.
To make an all-purpose cleaner for your cabinets, pour some baking soda into a bowl and mix it with enough warm water to make a paste. Add an equal amount of vinegar and stir until combined. Using a microfiber cloth, apply a small amount of the mixture to your cabinets and lightly rub. Dip another cloth in water and wipe away the residue, then use a dry cloth to remove any remaining moisture.
No need for harsh chemicals
While this baking soda and vinegar method is effective, you don't always need to use both ingredients. Vinegar works wonderfully as a cleaner on its own when mixed with water. Simply combine equal amounts of both in a spray bottle and use it like any cleaner. Leave the solution on your cabinets for a few minutes before wiping it off to combat tougher stains, or add a few drops of dish soap to further boost its powers. You can infuse vinegar with a scent such as peppermint oil or lavender oil if you want to mask the smell.
Make sure to clean both the inside and outside of your cabinets, including the doors, and use a toothbrush to scrub crevices and hardware. If you're only tackling one stubborn spot, sprinkle a little baking soda directly on a damp cloth or sponge and avoid using vinegar altogether. Wipe the area with a clean, dry cloth afterward to prevent any damage to the surface.
Before picking which solution to go with, consider the finish and material of your cabinets. You might want to dilute a vinegar mixture with even more water if they're wood, as it can be more sensitive to damage. Painted cabinets, meanwhile, can be dulled by baking soda's abrasiveness, but laminate is pretty durable.
A little regular kitchen cabinet maintenance goes a long way, and by using pantry staples, you can keep them spot-free without relying on harsh chemicals or expensive store-bought cleaners. Just don't forget them the next time you decide to deep clean the kitchen.