2 Pantry Ingredients That Will Degrease Your Kitchen Cabinets

Although it can be harder to spot grease on kitchen cabinets, they can get splattered with almost as much gunk as an oven or stovetop over time. It's important to give them some attention every so often, especially since they probably don't get as much focus during your usual cleanup routine.

One of the easiest ways to degrease kitchen cabinets — or just about anything — is to make a solution with vinegar and baking soda. Distilled white vinegar is a cleaning hero due to its mild acidity and antimicrobial properties. Containing about 5% acetic acid, it's extremely effective at breaking down stubborn stains. When baking soda is added to vinegar, a bubbly reaction occurs that further lifts and physically breaks up dirt. You can easily clean your whole kitchen using baking soda combined with vinegar.

To make an all-purpose cleaner for your cabinets, pour some baking soda into a bowl and mix it with enough warm water to make a paste. Add an equal amount of vinegar and stir until combined. Using a microfiber cloth, apply a small amount of the mixture to your cabinets and lightly rub. Dip another cloth in water and wipe away the residue, then use a dry cloth to remove any remaining moisture.