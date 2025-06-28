10 Ways To Make A Dark Kitchen Feel Brighter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something uniquely cozy about a dark room. Low lights and dark colors are moody and comfortable, making you want to curl up for a nap or relax with a book and a cup of tea. But not every room in the house is meant to evoke a sense of sleepy dreaminess, least of all the kitchen. A dimly lit kitchen makes cooking a challenge and increases the chance of injury, and it can make the room feel smaller and dingier. When a kitchen is shrouded in darkness, it becomes nearly impossible to spot bits of food, dirt, and dust hiding in crevices, leading to a less-than-sanitary cooking environment.

Maybe you're tired of prepping meals in a shadowy corner, are trying to make your kitchen seem larger, or you're just sick of cooking in a room that feels like a haunted house — whatever the reason may be, it's easier to brighten up a dim, windowless kitchen than you might think. In this list, we'll explore a few tips to add a sense of invigorating light into a dark kitchen. Some of these tips involve reworking your room entirely, so you can start cooking and eating in a bright, fresh space. Other tips are budget-friendly and can be done in a day — no remodeling required. So, let's dive into these tips for the window-deprived among us, and quit cooking in the shadow realm.