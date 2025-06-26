This Popular, Retro Kitchen Appliance Might Not Be As Practical As You'd Think

Replacing dulled kitchen knives every few years is to be expected. Refrigerators, on the other hand, are forever (or for a few decades at least, whichever comes first). Smeg fridges are known for their retro kitchen aesthetic, an attractive foray into designer home appliances. But, whether or not they're "worth it" remains to be seen. This premium brand has received mixed reviews and leaves something to be desired for the price. The Smeg FAB50 refrigerator runs for a whopping $5,299 at Williams Sonoma. Even Smeg's mini fridge (19.75" x 16" x 29.25") costs $1,295 at Pottery Barn Teen, almost the same price tag as a far larger 26.5-cubic feet French door, Energy Star-certified Frigidaire model ($1,399 at a Lowes in New Jersey).

The biggest drawback with the Smeg fridge is its notorious temperature stability issues — which might be excusable for a cheaper model, but given the luxury brand's top-of-the-market price tag, isn't chill (pun intended). One Reddit thread asks whether Smeg fridges are "a waste of money" and "just style over substance and not fit for purpose," and the comments section is quick to mention the common flaw. Apparent consumers cite issues with frost control and limited potential for appliance maintenance. "We were bought a Smeg fridge as a wedding present. They look amazing. And that's it. They are very small and not great quality," writes one commenter. "I've got a smeg toaster and kettle and they are fine, but not much you can screw up with those."