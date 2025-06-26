This Popular, Retro Kitchen Appliance Might Not Be As Practical As You'd Think
Replacing dulled kitchen knives every few years is to be expected. Refrigerators, on the other hand, are forever (or for a few decades at least, whichever comes first). Smeg fridges are known for their retro kitchen aesthetic, an attractive foray into designer home appliances. But, whether or not they're "worth it" remains to be seen. This premium brand has received mixed reviews and leaves something to be desired for the price. The Smeg FAB50 refrigerator runs for a whopping $5,299 at Williams Sonoma. Even Smeg's mini fridge (19.75" x 16" x 29.25") costs $1,295 at Pottery Barn Teen, almost the same price tag as a far larger 26.5-cubic feet French door, Energy Star-certified Frigidaire model ($1,399 at a Lowes in New Jersey).
The biggest drawback with the Smeg fridge is its notorious temperature stability issues — which might be excusable for a cheaper model, but given the luxury brand's top-of-the-market price tag, isn't chill (pun intended). One Reddit thread asks whether Smeg fridges are "a waste of money" and "just style over substance and not fit for purpose," and the comments section is quick to mention the common flaw. Apparent consumers cite issues with frost control and limited potential for appliance maintenance. "We were bought a Smeg fridge as a wedding present. They look amazing. And that's it. They are very small and not great quality," writes one commenter. "I've got a smeg toaster and kettle and they are fine, but not much you can screw up with those."
Smeg refrigerators are better for the eye than for your groceries
We would be remiss not to note that Smeg fridges are both space-saving and energy-efficient. Their narrow design and availability in multiple colors make these retro beauties a match for kitchens of all sizes and aesthetics. The appliances are made in Italy from steel, glass, and plastic — durable materials with craftsmanly attention to detail. The fridge also fetches an A++ energy efficiency rating, consuming roughly 265 kilowatt hours per year. Since refrigerators remain active 24/7, foodies should opt for the smallest refrigerator model that still meets their needs, and Smeg certainly delivers on that front. The brand's fridges are compact; the FAB50 fridge clocks in at just above 19 cubic feet of combined interior space (14.90 in the fridge and 4.38 in the freezer), an adequate size for folks living alone or with a partner. These beauties could add a touch of aesthetic flair to smaller kitchens, acting as the focal point of the room. But, the fridge doesn't fit some Brita water pitchers and taller wine bottles, which can be a bummer.
Ultimately, competitor retro-aesthetic fridge brands like ElectriQ, Gorenje, and Swan offer similar-looking appliances at much lower price tags. Indeed, to some degree, consumers are paying for the Smeg brand name, which has collaborated with designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Supreme, and Fiat. There's no doubt that Smeg makes a stylish fridge. However, on overall efficacy, the jury's still out.