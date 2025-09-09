Unexpected Cabinet Colors That Give Your Kitchen Personality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Subtle and gray kitchen cabinets are a color trend that made sense in 2015 but now feels totally overdone. People are starting to miss colors in their decor, swiftly departing from the neutral tones that make every single kitchen look the same. Even the so-called maximalism is making a return, with some viewing minimalist spaces as too sterile, preferring a home that shows clear signs of being lived in. If you can relate to this shift in collective preference for decor, you might have already started flirting with the idea of boldly colored kitchen cabinets.

Before you settle on any particular shade, think about the general energy you're expecting from your kitchen space. If the goal is to create something vibrant and lively, pick daring hues like electric blue or cherry red. Another option is to fully color-drench your kitchen, matching the walls (and nearly everything else) to the cabinet colors. On the other hand, if you have a preference for a bit more toned-down energy, pastel tones like mint green or baby blue will be your perfect match. In this article, we're bringing you very specific color shades that create a kitchen with a strong character and an unforgettable, anything-but-boring cooking space.