Color Drenching Your Kitchen Is A Bold Decision That Can Have An Amazing Impact

How bold are you when it comes to kitchen renovations? Do you like the classic, subtle, understated looks that have endured for generations? Or, do you want something that stands out and is more attention-grabbing? Would you ever consider color drenching your kitchen? This trend, which has been gaining popularity, is fairly simple to pull off. It involves the use of a single color across the entire room. Every surface, from walls, cabinets, and counters to the floor, is finished in the same hue to create a theme that ties everything together.

Color drenching doesn't have to be boring or predictable, even if it may sound that way. If you choose to do an entire kitchen in blue, for instance, you could play with texture to make it more dynamic. Glossy tile floors, matte counters, wood grain cabinets, and plaster walls all reflect the same hue differently, creating a fresh visual experience that can breathe life into a kitchen in ways other techniques cannot.

Aside from a bold visual statement, there are practical and unexpected benefits to a color-drenched kitchen makeover. Without easily defined borders, a monochromatic room can create the illusion of height and depth and make your kitchen look larger by tricking your eye into overlooking the true dimensions.