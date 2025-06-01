The Unlikely Color That's Making Its Way Onto Kitchen Cabinets For A Trendy Look
If you've seen the signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen and have decided to get started but aren't too crazy about the usual white kitchen design options, you might be relieved to learn that color has been popping up in decorating efforts. Gone are the days of white kitchen cabinets! Colors are now taking over the kitchen. Not only are colorful appliances sprucing up the heart of the home, but kitchen projects are coming to life with trending shades and earthy hues. For example, a significant number of designers have been opting for green for their renovations, and varying shades of blue are being used to paint walls and cabinets.
Yet it isn't only these traditional tins of paint that are being taken off shelves — unique shades of burgundy, dusky teal, and one in particular, mustard yellow, are bringing freshness and energy to home spaces. Those who have already stepped into the world of home renovation may be well-acquainted with paint swatches and color wheels. While deeper tones of forest and olive greens, terracotta, and navy are carrying colors from the natural world into the kitchen, mustard can warm up kitchens with a burst of unique personality.
Designing a mustard yellow kitchen for your tastes
Keep in mind that you don't need to paint an entire wall or "color drench" a space with mustard to bring a boost of energy into your kitchen. Colors can be strategically and artfully introduced into the room with linen accent pieces or aesthetic vases. When paired with statement pieces made from natural materials, such as woods, rugs, and potted greenery, your kitchen will become an inviting environment that is enjoyable to linger in. Mustard yellow is associated with optimism, coziness, and creativity, yet isn't as overpowering as primary yellow.
Should you opt to infuse your kitchen with a bold redesign of mustard, keep in mind that different sheens can add interest and contrast to your kitchen. Semi-gloss, stain, and lacquer finishes can work together to bring harmony and intrigue to designed spaces. Lastly, if you're wanting to brighten up your cupboards but are reluctant to commit to bathing your kitchen in mustard-colored paint, peel and stick contact paper can add color to cabinets without the financial and energetic commitment of painting surfaces. Try this mustard yellow peel and stick removable wallpaper to get started.