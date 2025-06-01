The Unlikely Color That's Making Its Way Onto Kitchen Cabinets For A Trendy Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've seen the signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen and have decided to get started but aren't too crazy about the usual white kitchen design options, you might be relieved to learn that color has been popping up in decorating efforts. Gone are the days of white kitchen cabinets! Colors are now taking over the kitchen. Not only are colorful appliances sprucing up the heart of the home, but kitchen projects are coming to life with trending shades and earthy hues. For example, a significant number of designers have been opting for green for their renovations, and varying shades of blue are being used to paint walls and cabinets.

Yet it isn't only these traditional tins of paint that are being taken off shelves — unique shades of burgundy, dusky teal, and one in particular, mustard yellow, are bringing freshness and energy to home spaces. Those who have already stepped into the world of home renovation may be well-acquainted with paint swatches and color wheels. While deeper tones of forest and olive greens, terracotta, and navy are carrying colors from the natural world into the kitchen, mustard can warm up kitchens with a burst of unique personality.