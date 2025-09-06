This Is The Kitchen Cabinet Color Recommended By The Stars Of Unsellable Houses

The kitchen is arguably the most important room in the house. Not only is it the place where we prepare all of our meals, but it's also a gathering space where many of us spend time with our loved ones and host guests. Every design element is important, but especially the color of the cabinets, which can impact everything from how big the space feels to the value of your home. It's a personal decision, of course, but if you need some guidance, the stars of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" have you covered.

According to a Facebook post, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis particularly love a light blue paint color from Sherwin-Williams called "Aleutian SW 6241." The cool denim tone was previously a Sherwin-Williams Color of the Month, and it was designed to evoke a sense of calm inspired by a "darkening sky at dusk," according to the manufacturer.

Lamb and Davis used the color on a kitchen they renovated for "Unsellable Houses" in 2022. The Washington-based twins, who utilize their real estate expertise to help struggling homeowners, like to add some fun to their designs, and this paint color is a great way to do it. In fact, they loved it so much that they even used it as an accent in other parts of the home they were working on, like the porch and dining room cabinets.