Give Your White Kitchen A Pop Of Color By Painting This Unexpected Spot

You chose a timeless white kitchen design, yet now want to spruce up the space with a pop of color. Colorful kitchen ideas can bring a jolt of energy into your home and carry a part of your personality into your living space. Whether incorporating colorful appliances to make things fun or adding a bolder backsplash, easy DIY projects offer options without major investment.

Instead of diving into a full remodel, a strategic section of color can bring new life into your kitchen area. The kitchen island is prime real estate for this burst of brightness, and the straightforward task can be completed in one day. When choosing a color for your kitchen island, rest assured that there is no hard and fast rule. Let your instinct lead the way as you look to inject a bit of energy into your home. Whether you're painting panels in a matte blue or coating the island in a glossy, vivid orange, the standalone block of color can add depth to the room. Intense, dark shades can turn the functional kitchen area into a statement piece, while more subdued and warm colors can balance designs and complement existing choices. If you're unsure about which color to cover your kitchen centerpiece with, bring swatches home and experiment before settling on a bucket of paint.