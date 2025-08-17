Give Your White Kitchen A Pop Of Color By Painting This Unexpected Spot
You chose a timeless white kitchen design, yet now want to spruce up the space with a pop of color. Colorful kitchen ideas can bring a jolt of energy into your home and carry a part of your personality into your living space. Whether incorporating colorful appliances to make things fun or adding a bolder backsplash, easy DIY projects offer options without major investment.
Instead of diving into a full remodel, a strategic section of color can bring new life into your kitchen area. The kitchen island is prime real estate for this burst of brightness, and the straightforward task can be completed in one day. When choosing a color for your kitchen island, rest assured that there is no hard and fast rule. Let your instinct lead the way as you look to inject a bit of energy into your home. Whether you're painting panels in a matte blue or coating the island in a glossy, vivid orange, the standalone block of color can add depth to the room. Intense, dark shades can turn the functional kitchen area into a statement piece, while more subdued and warm colors can balance designs and complement existing choices. If you're unsure about which color to cover your kitchen centerpiece with, bring swatches home and experiment before settling on a bucket of paint.
Tackling home improvement with ease
When setting out to spruce up your kitchen island, be sure to use paint that can be easily cleaned and maintained for an extended period of time. Oil eggshell and water-based acrylic can offer a slight sheen that can stand up to wear and tear. Once you have your paint in tow, you'll need a few other supplies to get started. Painting the kitchen island is a project that requires only basic tools, primer, and paint. You'll need to prep the island by removing cabinet hardware and lining the area around the base and countertops with tape. Covering the floor with newspaper or drop cloths can protect surfaces. Before coating the island with any sort of enamel, you'll want to make sure the surface is cleaned properly and dry. You can also sand the dried island before covering surfaces with primer and paint.
Should this kind of DIY project sound like too much of a commitment, you can look to bring color into the space by using different fabrics on the chairs surrounding the island or by placing vibrant vases and serving trays on the island. These splashes of pigment can serve as inspiration as you decide on the right hue for your project and summon the courage to get painting.