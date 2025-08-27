How To Choose Kitchen Cabinet Colors That Work With Granite Countertops
Ordinarily, here at Tasting Table, we recommend choosing your cabinets before choosing your countertops. But, maybe you're a diehard granite fan, and everything else in your kitchen remodel feels secondary. We get it. In such cases, treat your granite countertops just like you might regard an ornate area rug in the living room. Aesthetically-minded foodies choose this countertop material not just for its premium durability but also for its eye-catching multicolored visual. The stone delivers immediate elevation and artistry to a kitchen workspace. Note: the key word here is "space." In order to design a cohesive space, with elements that complement rather than interrupt one another, look at your granite countertop like a paint palette. The color of your kitchen cabinets should be one of the existing colors within that multihued granite palette.
Take a closer look at that stone. If its unique pattern includes overtones or undertones of cool gray and light beige, then your cabinets should be painted in a cool-toned color or a neutral one. Or, if your chosen granite slab leans warmer with flecks of copper and earth tones, opt for a warmer paint for your cabinets. Either way, the most important factor to consider here is color temperature. Even if white, gray, or neutral cabinets are a bit too tame for your personal style, make sure your chosen paint is as warm (or as cool) as your existing countertops dictate. Steely blue or jade green cabinets would complement cool-toned granite, while terracotta or dark wood cabinets would complement warm-toned countertops.
Match your cabinet paint to the color palette and color temperaure of the granite
Alternatively, there is a third avenue. Maybe the dominant color in your granite is black. This is a common granite pattern, rippled with thin veins of white or neutral tones, but primarily dark. Black granite makes a fabulous counterpart for showcasing high-quality wood grains. Opt for cherry-stained or deep walnut cabinets for a deep, dramatic look. We also have a few tips for buying affordable kitchen cabinets, if you want to score a high-quality wood look that doesn't break the bank. Or, for some juxtaposing contrast, you could go with glossy white cabinets adorned with eye-catching hardware, like copper-hammered industrial handles and lower drawer pulls.
At the end of the day, white cabinets are always a safe bet, acting as a blank canvas alongside any type of granite. They won't clash with your superstar countertops, and they'll let the granite shine as the main focal point of the room. Whether you prefer a minimal or maximal aesthetic, keep in mind this famous line from "The Big Lebowsk" about a rug: "It really tied the room together." Can you say the same about your countertop? A multicolored granite option should pick up every accessory color in the kitchen, combining all the tones into a common palette.