How To Choose Kitchen Cabinet Colors That Work With Granite Countertops

Ordinarily, here at Tasting Table, we recommend choosing your cabinets before choosing your countertops. But, maybe you're a diehard granite fan, and everything else in your kitchen remodel feels secondary. We get it. In such cases, treat your granite countertops just like you might regard an ornate area rug in the living room. Aesthetically-minded foodies choose this countertop material not just for its premium durability but also for its eye-catching multicolored visual. The stone delivers immediate elevation and artistry to a kitchen workspace. Note: the key word here is "space." In order to design a cohesive space, with elements that complement rather than interrupt one another, look at your granite countertop like a paint palette. The color of your kitchen cabinets should be one of the existing colors within that multihued granite palette.

Take a closer look at that stone. If its unique pattern includes overtones or undertones of cool gray and light beige, then your cabinets should be painted in a cool-toned color or a neutral one. Or, if your chosen granite slab leans warmer with flecks of copper and earth tones, opt for a warmer paint for your cabinets. Either way, the most important factor to consider here is color temperature. Even if white, gray, or neutral cabinets are a bit too tame for your personal style, make sure your chosen paint is as warm (or as cool) as your existing countertops dictate. Steely blue or jade green cabinets would complement cool-toned granite, while terracotta or dark wood cabinets would complement warm-toned countertops.