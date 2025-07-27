Why You Should Choose Your Cabinets Before Your Countertops

No one wants to cringe every time they enter their kitchen. You want a design you're going to be happy with. Sometimes that's easier said than done, which is why there are so many design professionals who do this for a living. You can pull it off on your own, however, and it doesn't have to feel as daunting as it might seem at first. Just remember, the process will go more smoothly if you choose your cabinets before your countertops, since they define the kitchen's visual style at a glance.

Cabinets face outward and catch the eye immediately. Whether you go with lacquered wood and ornate hardware for a Mediterranean-style kitchen or opt for Shaker-style natural wood cabinets in a farmhouse design, the cabinets are what shape the overall feel of the space. Accents like tiles, hardware, molding, and paint all work in relation to the cabinets, which tend to be the kitchen's focal point. That includes your countertops, whether you opt for imported marble, Corian, concrete or any other countertop material.

Ideally, you should choose countertops that offer a contrast to your cabinets. If you're going modern, you could go for matte black cabinets paired with a stark white marble countertop. In a traditional kitchen, cream-colored cabinets offer a contrast for rich, brown granite yet remain within a color palette. From there, you can pick accents like a backsplash. In a modern kitchen, a glossy white subway tile might work well. A traditional style might be better suited to multi-toned, earthy mosaic tiles for the backsplash. But it's the cabinets that ground the aesthetic, and everything else supports that choice.