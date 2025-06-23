Mosaic Backsplashes: How To Make This Evolving Trend Work In Your Kitchen

Kitchen design is an artful balance of form and function. Every material in the room must stand up to myriad temperatures, moisture levels, cooking and cleaning methods, food odors, and drink spills — but you also want everything to look stylish and inviting because of all the time you spend there. Plus, with how costly kitchen renovations can be, you also need your design choices to be not only durable but aesthetically timeless, so you don't have to make changes too frequently.

Among the currently outdated kitchen design trends to avoid are mosaic backsplashes, but not all mosaic backsplashes are problematic. If you love the mosaic look, there are still ways to nail both those form and function factors, choosing a fresh and lasting look in materials that protect your walls and aren't too high-maintenance. To learn how, we asked an expert.

"Mosaic tile backsplashes are not entirely out, they are just evolving," says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of New York-based interior design firm Arsight Studio. "Some smaller mosaics can feel dated, but larger-format or natural-stone mosaics can still look fresh when used with balance. Keep the palette minimal and the grout lines subtle. Use mosaics as an accent rather than wall-to-wall, and pair them with sleek cabinetry to avoid visual clutter." Essentially, opt for bigger, bolder tiles, ideally in muted hues that match any space and look artful but not loud. When grout lines are subtle, it minimizes how much work you have to do to keep them clean.