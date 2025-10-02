Granite Is Out — Here's The Countertop Everyone Wants Instead

If you remodeled or bought a new house in the '90s, there was almost no question that the kitchen countertops would be granite. The combination of its beauty with its durability and functionality made it the ideal type of kitchen countertop material, with the only roadblock being its relatively steep price. But things started to shift in the late 2010s. According to a the 2026 forecast from the National Kitchen and Bathroom Association (NKBA), granite has now been completely overtaken in popularity by quartz and quartzite.

NKBA forecasts are based on polling responses from industry professionals, and 78% of designers, contractors, and manufacturers said they'd consider using quartz in their kitchen projects over other materials. This was far ahead of granite, which only 43% of respondents expected to use. Ranked based on the responses, granite fell all the way to third place behind quartz and quartz's cousin, quartzite. This is quite the change, because for years natural stone countertops, including granite and marble, were considered the supreme. Quartz, on the other hand, is an engineered material.

Although quartz is a naturally occurring mineral, quartz countertops are made by mixing quartz particles with resins, pigments, and other additions. It didn't even exist until 1963, when it was created by an Italian inventor. Quartzite, by contrast, is a natural stone. It's technically a kind of sandstone, mostly made of natural quartz grains, although it also includes other minerals. Both have unique properties that have propelled them past granite.