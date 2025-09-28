The Type Of Countertop Julia Child Had (And The Controversial Way She Cleaned Them)

Much has been written about the timeless beauty and efficiency of Julia Child's kitchen. Her streamlined, no-nonsense approach to kitchen organization has been frequently emulated and has inspired chefs from Jacques Pépin to Lidia Bastianich. One of the most prominent features of her kitchen was her 38-inch-high butcher block countertops.

Butcher block countertops are a kitchen design trend that is on its way back, and for good reason. One of the biggest benefits of butcher block countertops is that they can withstand heavy use, from pounding chicken breasts to cutting up food with the sharpest knives in your drawers. Despite the benefits, something people often overlook when investing in butcher block countertops is that they require a lot of care and maintenance. Wood counters need regular cleaning, disinfecting, and even seasoning. Yet Julia Child used a somewhat surprising and controversial method for cleaning her butcher block countertops.

According to the book "In Julia's Kitchen: Practical and Convivial Kitchen Design Inspired by Julia Child" by Pamela Heyne and Jim Scherer, Julia Child cleaned her countertops with an abrasive cleaner and then seasoned them with olive oil. She also sometimes used lemon to remove odors from the wood, which is a trick that can also be used to clean wooden cutting boards. While abrasive cleaners aren't recommended for cleaning wooden countertops or cutting boards, the method seemed to work for her. And it's certainly another example of her no-fuss approach to home cooking.