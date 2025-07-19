9 Ways To Prioritize Sustainability In Your Kitchen Remodel

First things first: Make a plan. There are some projects that you'll be okay winging, but if you want to maximize sustainability in your kitchen remodel, then you need to carefully assess the situation. It's important to think of your actual needs, rather than what looks nice in the moment or feels like a handy shortcut. Sometimes, higher upfront costs may be necessary, but they will pay off down the line.

Nicole Bordignon, co-founder of Elemental Millwork, recommends considering both the size of the home and the number of people living in it, then building that kitchen around it. If you know your household will soon shrink or expand, then remodel with the future in mind, rather than immediately renovating your remodel. And if household size is too unpredictable at the moment, use materials that can make future renovations simpler. For example, "building with ¾-inch plywood materials will allow for reusing and rearranging if needed in the future," Bordignon says.

Meanwhile, failing to make your kitchen functional is one of the most common design mistakes people make. If your kitchen doesn't work for your needs, you may end up remodeling it sooner than you think, investing more time and materials into making the space flow more efficiently. Bordignon recommends prioritizing the working triangle when designing your kitchen layout, which places the refrigerator, stovetop, and sink at each corner, allowing for optimal movement.