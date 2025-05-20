Should You Invest In Copper Cookware?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the culinary world, copper is on the same level as gold. Take a look at this: a cheap, passably usable five-piece copper cookware collection can still easily set you back $300 on Amazon. Despite that, many people and even professional chefs still swear by their pricey purchase. We know what you're thinking — why? Let's talk first about the practical side. Out of all the materials that cook and bakeware are made from today, none conducts heat better than copper. Put a copper pan on the stove, and it should take no time at all for it to heat up. Vice versa, take it off the heat, and it should cool just as quickly.

For both professional chefs and home cooks, this reactiveness is incredibly useful for handling things like pissaladière that can burn if you so much as look away for a minute. The other reason that people buy copper cookware has nothing to do with its performance. No matter what you think about it, you've got to admit: Copper pots and pans are really pretty. The warm, rich glow of copper would beat even the fanciest marble-printed piece in a cookware pageant (if there's ever such a thing). This is the reason why lots of people have likened copper cookware to a sports car. After all, it sure has the good looks and quickness of one. Though, as with just about everything, copper isn't perfect.