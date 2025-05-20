Should You Invest In Copper Cookware?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the culinary world, copper is on the same level as gold. Take a look at this: a cheap, passably usable five-piece copper cookware collection can still easily set you back $300 on Amazon. Despite that, many people and even professional chefs still swear by their pricey purchase. We know what you're thinking — why? Let's talk first about the practical side. Out of all the materials that cook and bakeware are made from today, none conducts heat better than copper. Put a copper pan on the stove, and it should take no time at all for it to heat up. Vice versa, take it off the heat, and it should cool just as quickly.
For both professional chefs and home cooks, this reactiveness is incredibly useful for handling things like pissaladière that can burn if you so much as look away for a minute. The other reason that people buy copper cookware has nothing to do with its performance. No matter what you think about it, you've got to admit: Copper pots and pans are really pretty. The warm, rich glow of copper would beat even the fanciest marble-printed piece in a cookware pageant (if there's ever such a thing). This is the reason why lots of people have likened copper cookware to a sports car. After all, it sure has the good looks and quickness of one. Though, as with just about everything, copper isn't perfect.
Things to know before buying copper cookware
Besides the obvious (it being really expensive), the real-world performance of a piece of copper cookware depends hugely on how it's made. For instance, if the bottom is too thin — a situation you'll find with lots of cheap copper cookware — it heats too quickly and unevenly. So, if you were to use it to cook a batch of hash browns, they'd likely come out looking half-charred, half-undercooked. Manufacturing methods matter, too.
To prevent copper from leaching into your food, most copper cookware is lined with another material, such as tin (which also provides some degree of non-stickiness). How this lining is bonded to the copper will affect heat conductivity. Fully-clad cookware pieces (which are wrapped in a different metal with just a thin layer of copper inside) will conduct heat less effectively than a piece made from solid copper with a lining on the inside.
Because of this, you need to choose carefully which brand and model you're paying the big bucks for. Copper cookware is generally high-maintenance, too. They scratch quite easily, and they also tarnish, making them far less convenient than stainless, carbon steel, or aluminum pans. So, despite there being actual advantages to copper cookware, it's not as clear-cut a purchase as lots of enthusiasts would have you believe.
Is copper cookware worth it in the end?
What's the consensus, then? The short answer is: Yes, copper cookware is worth it — but with some caveats. As we mentioned earlier, unless you invest in high-quality pieces from reputable makers like Falk Culinair and Williams Sonoma, you might end up with cookware that doesn't quite live up to copper's legendary reputation that you hear about online. So, if what you're after is a set that'd last a long time, we won't lie to you, it's going to be a pretty big investment. To demonstrate, a single, small copper pudding mold from Williams Sonoma will set you back $90.
Next, consider your cooking habits. If you rarely cook delicate items like Portuguese egg tarts, spending hundreds of dollars on copper might not make a lot of sense. A good-quality stainless steel or cast iron set might serve you just as well for a fraction of the price. That said, if you like copper, have the need for it, plus the means to get yourself a set ... why not? Although you're not guaranteed to get perfectly good food with copper cookware, it'll certainly make preparing certain recipes a whole lot easier and more efficient (and, you've got to admit, they look amazing as kitchen decor!). After all, there's a reason Julia Child always used copper pots and pans.